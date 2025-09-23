WHO sees no autism links to paracetamol, vaccines

Neither the painkiller Tylenol nor vaccines have been shown to cause autism, the World Health Organization said Tuesday, following comments from the U.S. president and his administration to the contrary.

WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told reporters that while some observational studies had suggested a possible association of autism with acetaminophen, or paracetamol (the primary ingredient in Tylenol), others had "found no such relationship," adding: "The evidence remains inconsistent."

As for vaccines, he said there was no doubt: "Vaccines do not cause autism."