'I tied her intestines back in with a shawl': From Beirut, evacuated Gazans tell their stories

Jamil (left), Abdallah (center), and Bahaa (right), Palestinian children from Gaza, receive medical treatment in Hamra, Beirut. (Credit: Mohammed Yassin/L'Orient Today)
One night in November 2023, as 13-year-old Jamil was sleeping next to his brothers and cousins in a school-turned shelter in Gaza City, an Israeli drone came in through the classroom window and launched eight missiles. His leg shattered a little more with each blow.After that, Jamil's father became determined to do whatever he could to save his son's legs.In September 2025, almost two years later, Jamil sits in an apartment on Hamra’s bustling main street in Beirut, his leg braced in metal. Al Jazeera blares out from the TV in the background. Jamil’s father mutes it, takes a deep breath.“The Gaza Health Ministry had said that the resources in Gaza were not enough to treat Jamil’s case," he recalls. Jamil's family agreed to have the ministry transfer Jamil's case to the World Health Organization (WHO). In February...
