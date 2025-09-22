‘Lebanon stands at a crossroads,’ its peace is that of the Middle East, says Nehmat Aoun

Lebanon’s First Lady, Nehmat Aoun, placed Lebanon at the center of her speech marking the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, noting that “the country now stands at a crossroads.”

“Lebanon stands today at a crossroads. Our country's recovery and stability depend on ending the war against Lebanon and continuing the process of political and economic reforms, which also pass through the empowerment of women and confidence in their abilities,” Aoun said. “Their role is not symbolic, but essential and fundamental in building peace, justice and prosperity.”

“On this basis, Lebanon cannot remain a prisoner of the logic of war imposed by surrounding forces, whose consequences only increase the suffering of the Lebanese, especially women,” she continued, stating that “the causes of the challenges faced by women in Lebanon are both external and internal.”

The First Lady emphasized the link between national and regional stability. “Peace in Lebanon and the end of the war are part of peace in the Middle East. When Lebanon regains its stability and peace, neighboring countries simmer down and draw from its radiance, and with them the situation of Lebanese women and all women in the Middle East improves. They regain their role and dignity,” she added.

Aoun also addressed the domestic situation, underscoring that “there is no real sovereignty in Lebanon if women are not in control of their destinies, there is no reconstruction or true state if women are absent from the corridors of power, and there is no economic prosperity if women are deprived of their right to education, work and equality.”

In her speech, the First Lady reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to turning the commitments of Beijing into concrete action. “We are fully prepared to work with all partners to ensure every girl and woman in Lebanon lives with dignity, equality and peace,” she said.

She concluded her address with these words: “Among those present here are Lebanese women: observe their creativity and their contribution to building your countries, and imagine with me the face of the Middle East if Lebanese women had the opportunity to live in peace.”

The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, adopted in 1995 by 189 governments at the Fourth World Conference on Women, is the most comprehensive framework ever developed to promote equal rights for all women and girls.

The platform is organized around twelve “critical areas of concern,” covering fields such as employment and the economy, political participation, peace, the environment and the elimination of violence against women. The year 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of this declaration and program.