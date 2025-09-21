'Possibility of peace with our neighbors to the north,’ says Netanyahu, thanks to 'victory against Hezbollah' | LIVE

A Hezbollah member was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a car south of the Litani River on Saturday.

Seven civilians were killed in a bombing by the army in northern Syria.

President Joseph Aoun arrived in New York on Saturday evening to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which opens on Monday.

Since the war began in October 2023, the Israeli offensive has killed at least 65,208 people in Gaza.