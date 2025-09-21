'Possibility of peace with our neighbors to the north,’ says Netanyahu, thanks to 'victory against Hezbollah' | LIVE

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, at the start of a Cabinet meeting, that contacts with Syria were progressing "somewhat," but that the two sides were still "very far apart," according to Reuters.
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said on Wednesday that the ongoing negotiations with Israel aimed at reaching a security pact could be concluded "in the coming days."
"Our victory against Hezbollah has given us an opportunity we couldn't have even imagined — the possibility of making peace with our neighbors to the north," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.
An Israeli drone dropped a bomb on a house during the funeral of Hezbollah member Hassan Chahrour in the village of Kfar Kila, our correspondent reports. No injuries were reported.
Pope Leo XIV on Sunday expressed the Church’s solidarity with the Palestinian population in the “martyred land” of Gaza, declaring that “there is no future built on violence, forced exile, or vengeance,” at the end of the Sunday Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square.
Addressing representatives of Catholic associations gathered in the square behind a banner reading “Peace for Gaza,” Leo XIV praised “the initiatives across the Church that express solidarity with the brothers and sisters suffering in this martyred land” of Gaza.
Israeli settlers have assaulted a Palestinian family in the town of Deir Jarir in the occupied West Bank, Wafa reports.
The Palestinian news agency reported that the group of settlers attacked an elderly man and his son near their home in the town about 12km (7.5 miles) northeast of Ramallah. The assaults left the men with bruising and wounds to their heads and hands, the agency reported.
The settlers also smashed the windows of a nearby vehicle.
An Israeli patrol infiltrated the village of Ramiye in the Bint Jbeil district overnight and blew up a house, according to witnesses cited by our correspondent.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he hopes recognition of a Palestinian state by various countries at the United Nations General Assembly this week will speed up implementation of a two-state solution.
Erdogan made the comments to reporters in Istanbul before his departure for the opening of the assembly’s new session in New York, where he said he would also raise the issue of Israel’s “massacres” in Gaza.
At least 71 Palestinians, including five aid seekers, have been killed and 304 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza in the latest 24-hour reporting period, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.
Four bodies have also been recovered from the rubble of previous Israeli attacks, the ministry added.
Israel’s war on Gaza has now killed 65,283 people and injured 166,575 since Oct. 7, 2023, the announcement said.
Three-year-old child Habeeba Abu Shaar has died “due to malnutrition and lack of treatment” in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, according to a source at the city’s Nasser Hospital speaking to Al Jazeera.
At least 46 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since dawn, sources in the territory’s hospitals told Al Jazeera.
Among the victims were at least eight people killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City’s Daraj neighbourhood, Al Jazeera reported, citing an emergency source.
Recognising a Palestinian state would not bring one into existence “overnight”, Britain’s deputy prime minister says, stressing that recognition must be part of a broader peace process.
“Any step to recognise it is because we wish to keep alive the prospects of a two-state solution,” David Lammy told Sky News.
Scotland's First Minister John Swinney has called on the U.K. government to impose more sanctions on Israel as the United Kingdom prepares to recognize a Palestinian state.
Swinney welcomed the U.K. recognition of a Palestinian state as a "historic moment" but said it must not be conditional and must be backed by sanctions.
Swinney has asked the U.K. government to commit to a range of measures including withdrawing from the U.K.-Israel Trade and Partnership Agreement, ending all military cooperation with Israel while the war continues and facilitating the evacuation of injured children from Gaza for treatment in Scotland.
He has also called on it to set out the U.K.'s plans for ensuring that the implementation of the Strategic Defense Review does not support Israel, and for an end to all defense exports to Israel.
He also called for a cease-fire and said that humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow freely into Gaza.
Israeli strikes killed at least 34 people in Gaza City overnight, including children, said health officials on Sunday, as Israel presses ahead with its offensive in the famine-stricken city and several countries prepare to recognize a Palestinian state.
Health officials at Shifa Hospital, where most of the bodies were brought, said the dead included 14 people killed in a late-night strike Saturday, which hit a residential block in the southern side of the city.
Health staff said a nurse who worked at the hospital was among the dead, along with his wife and three children.
Heavy drone flights have been observed over various regions of South Lebanon since this morning, according to our correspondent.
The United Kingdom and Portugal are set to officially recognise the State of Palestine, despite strong pressure from the United States and Israel, ahead of the arrival of heads of state for the U.N. General Assembly.
An increasing number of countries, long close to Israel, have taken this symbolic step in recent months as Israel has intensified its offensive on Gaza, triggered by a deadly attack by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas in 2023.
At a summit co‑presided by France and Saudi Arabia on Monday, focusing on the future of the two‑state solution, around ten countries are expected to formally confirm recognition of a Palestinian state.
The Israeli army claimed Sunday that it killed a sniper affiliated with Hamas in Gaza — Majed Abou Salmiya — whose brother, the director of al‑Shifa Hospital, denounced the claim as a “lie.”
Salmiya, one of the few hospital directors with a facility still operational in the Palestinian territory, told AFP on Saturday that his brother and sister‑in‑law had been killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza City.
On Sunday, the Israeli military identified the deceased as Majed Abou Salmiya, presenting him as a Hamas sniper.
Jordan has reopened its border crossing with the Israeli-occupied West Bank for travelers only, three days after closing it following a shooting attack that killed two Israeli soldiers and led to the suspension of aid deliveries to Gaza.
According to an official statement, the crossing — located in the Jordan Valley — reopened on Sunday for passengers only, while the entry of goods remains suspended until further notice. The border post is the only exit route for West Bank Palestinians that does not pass through Israel, which has occupied the territory since 1967.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to impose new sanctions on Hamas alongside the UK's anticipated recognition of a Palestinian state on Sunday, the Telegraph reports.
The Israeli army estimates that it has destroyed up to 20 high-rise buildings in Gaza City over the past two weeks and believes more than 500,000 people have fled the city since early September.
Hamas contests those figures, claiming fewer than 300,000 residents have left and around 900,000 remain — including Israeli hostages.
On Telegram, Hamas’s armed wing posted a montage of hostages, warning that their lives were at risk due to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza City. The group also claimed that since August 11, Israeli forces have destroyed or damaged more than 1,800 residential buildings and over 13,000 tents sheltering displaced families.
In Gaza, Israeli forces continued their assault on the city and across the strip on Saturday, destroying tunnels and booby-trapped structures in attacks that killed at least 60 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities cited by Reuters.
This intensified campaign comes as ten countries — including Australia, Belgium, the UK, and Canada — are expected to formally recognize an independent Palestinian state on Monday, just ahead of the UN General Assembly.
Israel’s ground offensive has focused on the eastern outskirts of Gaza City, with artillery strikes hitting Sheikh Radwan and Tel al-Hawa, as forces appear positioned to advance toward the city’s center and west.
Most of the city’s population is now concentrated in these targeted areas.
In Syria, seven civilians were killed Saturday in a government airstrike in the north of the country, in an area where clashes have erupted with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Key development this morning:
U.S. Deputy Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus arrived in Beirut over the weekend and began her tour with a visit to Ras al-Naqoura in the Sour district, where she attended a meeting of the cease-fire monitoring committee, according to several local media outlets.
She is not expected to hold any political meetings and will reportedly meet only with security officials.
According to our correspondent, no major new incidents have occurred in South Lebanon since an Israeli drone strike killed a Hezbollah member in the Marjayoun district on Saturday. However, Israeli drones continue to fly intensively over several areas of the South.
The Lebanese Army reports that Israel has violated the cease-fire — agreed in November 2024 between Tel Aviv and Hezbollah — over 4,500 times. That ceasefire ended 13 months of fighting triggered by the Gaza war.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of developments across the Middle East.
We’ll be following updates from Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, and other countries impacted by the conflicts that have been raging since Oct.7, 2023.
