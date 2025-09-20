Israeli drone targets a car on the so-called Khardali road in southern Lebanon | LIVE

Pezeshkian says Iran can withstand any return of sanctions

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed that Iran would overcome any reimposition of sanctions through the so-called “snapback” mechanism, after the U.N. Security Council voted against permanently lifting sanctions on Tehran, Reuters reported.

“Through ‘snapback,’ they block the road, but it is minds and ideas that open or build the road,” Pezeshkian said in remarks carried by state television.

“They cannot stop us. They can strike our nuclear facilities at Natanz or Fordow [attacked by the US and Israel in June], but they don’t know that it is humans who built and who will rebuild Natanz,” he added.