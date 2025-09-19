Nuclear deal: Iran makes 'creative, fair' proposal to Europeans to avoid sanctions | LIVE

“Israel’s airstrikes in southern Lebanon last night constitute violations of Security Council Resolution 1701 [2006] and jeopardize the fragile stability that has been established since November of last year. They also undermine civilian confidence that a non-violent solution to this conflict is possible,” UNIFIL stated in a press release.
“The peacekeepers continue to support both parties in the implementation of Resolution 1701. UNIFIL and the Lebanese Armed Forces are present in the field every day, working to restore stability in the south and along the Blue Line. Peacekeepers at two positions in Deir Kifa, near Bourj Qalaway, took shelter for their safety. These airstrikes endangered the lives of Lebanese soldiers, U.N. peacekeepers and civilians,” the U.N. force added.
“We call on the Israeli Defense Forces to refrain from any further airstrikes and to fully withdraw from Lebanese territory. We also call on all parties to avoid any further violations or escalatory actions,” it further emphasized.
“We urge the parties to respect their obligations under Resolution 1701 and the cease-fire agreement. These mechanisms exist precisely to address concerns and prevent the unilateral use of force, and they must be fully utilized. Any further escalation jeopardizes the hard-won progress made by the parties to restore stability,” UNIFIL concluded.
Nuclear deal: Iran says it has made 'fair' proposal to prevent reinstatement of sanctions
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday in a statement on X that he had submitted a "fair and balanced" proposal to the European powers on the nuclear issue in order to prevent the reinstatement of U.N. sanctions against the Islamic Republic.
"Iran is presenting a creative, fair, and balanced proposal that addresses legitimate concerns and is mutually beneficial," Araghchi wrote on X.
Following his meeting with the army commander-in-chief, President Joseph Aoun also discussed recent security developments in southern Lebanon with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.
Aoun is scheduled to travel to New York on Saturday to lead the Lebanese delegation to the United Nations General Assembly.
Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. to pay tribute to Commander Ibrahim Akil, who was killed along with other members of Hezbollah's elite Radwan force in an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut one year ago.
During a meeting in the Baabda Presidential Palace with the Commander-in-Chief of the Army, General Rodolph Haykal, President Joseph Aoun discussed the security situation in the country and the Israeli attacks that targeted several towns and villages in the south yesterday, as well as the results achieved by the army in the fight against drugs, the state-run National News Agency reported.
The Israeli army announced that, in coordination with the Shin Bet, it arrested more than 75 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank during the past week, claiming, without providing any evidence, that they were involved in terrorist activities, according to Haaretz.
In the Bekaa Valley, since 6 a.m. this morning, Israeli drones have been overflying the towns of Janta, Yahfufa, Khreibeh, Nabi Sheet, Khodr, Sireen, Brital, Hawr Taqla, and Taybeh, according to our correspondent in the region.
In the suburbs of Beirut, the sound of a drone was also heard over the highway connecting the capital to the Bekaa Valley.
Gaza: In book, Pope declines to characterize war in Gaza as 'genocide'
The Vatican "cannot take a position" at this stage on whether the war waged by Israel in Gaza constitutes "genocide," Pope Francis stated in an interview conducted in July and published on Thursday, according to AFP.
"The word 'genocide' is being used more and more. Officially, the Holy See believes that we cannot take a position on this matter at the moment," the Pope said in a book published in Spanish in Peru, entitled "Francis, Citizen of the World, Missionary of the 21st Century."
"There is a very technical definition of what constitutes genocide, but more and more people are raising the issue, including two human rights groups in Israel," he added.
In the book, the Pope also expressed his concern that "no clear solution has been found to effectively alleviate the suffering of the innocent civilians in Gaza."
"This is true even of the United States, which is obviously the most important third party to exert pressure on Israel — despite the very clear statements from the U.S. government, and recently from President [Donald] Trump," he stated.
This morning, the Israeli army announced that it had intercepted two drones launched from Yemen on Thursday evening, two days after carrying out further airstrikes on the Hodeida Port.
In Rafah, at least four Israeli soldiers were killed in an explosion on Thursday, according to the Israeli army.
As the Israeli army launched a ground assault in Gaza City this week, the United States once again blocked the U.N. Security Council from adopting a resolution on Thursday, demanding a cease-fire and humanitarian access to Gaza. This move sparked outrage among member states, who refuse to abandon their efforts to influence the situation despite repeated U.S. vetoes.
"This is a dark moment for this Council," lamented Pakistani Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad. "The world is watching. The cries of the children should pierce our hearts; the anguish of the mothers should shake our consciences," he added, vowing to "continue to act, to speak out."
"Forgive us because this Council could not save your children," Algerian Ambassador Amar Bendjama declared, addressing the people of Gaza. "Forgive us because the world speaks of rights but denies yours, Palestinians."
Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, Emmanuel Macron defended his decision to recognize a Palestinian state in an interview with an Israeli television channel, stating that it was "the best way to isolate Hamas." He also once again strongly condemned the offensive in Gaza, which, "completely destroys" Israel's "credibility."
In southern Lebanon, a fragile calm has returned after an unprecedented series of Israeli airstrikes that began on Thursday evening. Hezbollah continues to refuse to hand over its weapons, and the U.S. envoy, Morgan Ortagus, is expected in Beirut on Sunday to discuss the issue and try to prevent an escalation.
According to our correspondent in the region, Israeli drones dropped five explosive devices over the port of Naqoura in southern Lebanon between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. One of them exploded on the roof of a Lebanese Army intelligence center. A fisherman was also slightly injured, but did not require hospitalization.
Residents of several towns finally managed to sleep through the night, despite the constant buzzing of Israeli drones patrolling Lebanese airspace.
We are now launching our live coverage of the latest news from the Middle East.
Here, we will be following developments in Lebanon, Gaza, Syria and other countries in the region affected by the conflicts that have been raging since Oct. 7, 2023.
