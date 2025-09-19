Nuclear deal: Iran makes 'creative, fair' proposal to Europeans to avoid sanctions | LIVE

“Israel’s airstrikes in southern Lebanon last night constitute violations of Security Council Resolution 1701 [2006] and jeopardize the fragile stability that has been established since November of last year. They also undermine civilian confidence that a non-violent solution to this conflict is possible,” UNIFIL stated in a press release.

“The peacekeepers continue to support both parties in the implementation of Resolution 1701. UNIFIL and the Lebanese Armed Forces are present in the field every day, working to restore stability in the south and along the Blue Line. Peacekeepers at two positions in Deir Kifa, near Bourj Qalaway, took shelter for their safety. These airstrikes endangered the lives of Lebanese soldiers, U.N. peacekeepers and civilians,” the U.N. force added.

“We call on the Israeli Defense Forces to refrain from any further airstrikes and to fully withdraw from Lebanese territory. We also call on all parties to avoid any further violations or escalatory actions,” it further emphasized.

“We urge the parties to respect their obligations under Resolution 1701 and the cease-fire agreement. These mechanisms exist precisely to address concerns and prevent the unilateral use of force, and they must be fully utilized. Any further escalation jeopardizes the hard-won progress made by the parties to restore stability,” UNIFIL concluded.