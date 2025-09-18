Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
MISS UNIVERSE

As the first Palestinian at Miss Universe, Nadeen Ayoub wants to carry 'more than the suffering' of her people

Crowned in 2022, Ayoub says she wants to be a spokesperson for a people who are “more than just the headlines that we see in the news.”

L'OLJ / By Layal DAGHER, 18 September 2025 18:46

Lire cet article en Français

Miss Palestine, Nadeen Ayoub, elected in 2022. Photo provided by her press office.

As Gaza endures nearly two years of Israeli war, Nadeen Ayoub, 27, is preparing to carry more than the Miss Palestine sash on stage at Miss Universe, set for Nov. 21 in Pak Kret, Thailand.Crowned in 2022, Ayoub, who grew up between the occupied West Bank, the United States and Canada, says she wants to be a spokesperson for a people who are “more than just the headlines that we see in the news.” She also hopes to deliver a message of hope to the Arab world, and especially to Lebanon.“We are not defined by our suffering, but by our dreams, creativity, love, and love to live and express ourselves," she told L'Orient-Le Jour. "We are one nation, and we represent the Arab world. We represent a message to everyone in the world about what our nation is."Ayoub withdrew from Miss Universe in 2023 due to the Israeli war on...
