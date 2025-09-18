Hariri's envoy stresses state's arms monopoly during meeting with Russian official

BEIRUT —During a meeting in Moscow with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, George Shaaban, special envoy of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, conveyed Hariri’s stance on regional developments, stressing that only the Lebanese state has the right to bear arms.

"During the meeting, Shaaban conveyed to the Russian official Hariri's position on developments in the region, particularly in Lebanon, stressing the importance of fully implementing Resolution 1701 in all its provisions, including Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the cessation of attacks, and emphasizing that the Lebanese state alone has the exclusive right to bear arms and make decisions on matters of war and peace", reads a statement released by Hariri's office on Thursday and cited by the state-run National News Agency.

On Sept. 5, the Lebanese Cabinet "welcomed" a plan prepared by the Lebanese army to disarm militias, particularly Hezbollah.

In February 2025, Hariri announced the return of his party, the Future Movement, to politics, during a speech marking the 20th year since the assassination of his father, former Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri.

Hariri was Lebanon's prime minister twice, from 2009 to 2011 and then again from 2016 to 2020. He withdrew from politics and left the country in 2022 after failing to form a government. While Hariri has promised his supporters a “comeback” in 2026, that prospect remains uncertain, especially as Riyadh appears to be searching for one or more alternative leaders for the Sunni community it sponsors.