Series of Israeli strikes on south Lebanon, new 'evacuation warnings' issued | LIVE

Nawaf Salam denounces Israeli threats and appeals to the international community

In response to Israeli threats against the towns of Mais al-Jabal, Kfar Tibnit and Debbine, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam wrote on X: "The Lebanese government, committed to the cease-fire, confirms its participation in the mechanism meetings. But the legitimate question today is: where is Israel's commitment to these mechanisms?"

"How can it continue to practice intimidation and aggression when these meetings are supposed to guarantee the full implementation of Resolution 1701 and the cease-fire?" he asks.

He urged the international community, "and in particular the guarantor countries of the cease-fire agreement," to exert "the strongest pressure on Israel to immediately cease its aggressions, return to the mechanism and respect its commitments, including withdrawal from the Lebanese territories it continues to occupy, an end to attacks and the release of prisoners."

Since the cease-fire agreed on Nov. 27, an "international monitoring committee" has been set up to ensure compliance with the agreement between Israel and Lebanon, and to guarantee the dismantling of Hezbollah weapons south of the Litani River. Composed of five members - France and the United States, which co-chair, Lebanon, Israel and the United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL) - this mechanism is a kind of reproduction of the tripartite agreement of 1996, set up following the "Grapes of Wrath" operation put an end to by the "April agreements". Its main mission is to "implement and monitor the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon", and primarily to ensure the dismantling of weapons in the South by the Lebanese army.