Series of Israeli strikes on south Lebanon, new 'evacuation warnings' issued | LIVE

Lebanese Army reports 4,500 Israeli violations, dismantling spying devices
The Lebanese Army said Israel has carried out more than 4,500 violations since the 2024 cease-fire agreement. It condemned Israel for continuing its attacks on southern villages, including "its attacks on citizens, the latest of which was the targeting of a number of southern villages today, in addition to civilians in several populated areas, which result in martyrs and injuries."
The statement added that Israel persists in violating Lebanese sovereignty by land, sea and air, targeting border residents with incendiary bombs and demolitions. These actions, the army said, are obstructing its deployment south of the Litani River.
The statement added that a military unit dismantled a camouflaged spy device found in the Labbouneh area in the Sour district.
The army concluded by stating that it is coordinating with the cease-fire monitoring committee and UNIFIL to follow up on these violations.
Israeli strikes hit empty houses in south Lebanon, some previously targeted
According to our correspondent, Israeli warplanes struck uninhabited houses. The homes in Mais al-Jabal and Kfar Tibnit had already been targeted in earlier strikes, while those in Debbine were hit for the first time.
Heavy Israeli gunfire reported near Kfar Shuba
Israeli forces opened heavy machine gun fire from the Ramta outpost toward the Bastra area and the outskirts of Kfar Shuba in the Hasbaya district, our correspondent in the south reported. Gunfire could be heard across Kfar Shuba and nearby villages.
Israeli army issues new 'urgent evacuation warning' to southern Lebanon residents
Israeli army Arabic-language spokesperson issues another series of evacuation warnings for the villages of Shehabieh (Sour district) and Burj Qalaway (Bint Jbeil)
He claimed that the targets are buildings "used by Hezbollah."
"For your safety, you are obliged to evacuate these buildings and neighboring buildings immediately and stay at least 500 meters away from them," he added.
Mufti Qabalan slams state response to Israeli attacks
Jaafarite Mufti Ahmad Qabalan criticized the government's response in the face of Israeli attacks, denouncing those calling for Hezbollah's disarmament, at a time when "tragic scenes of displacement have been witnessed in Mais al-Jabal, Kfar Tebnit and Debbine."
"To the people of the south and the Bekaa, I say: do not rely on this state, because what we call the state does not protect you, and does not want to protect you," he added.
Israeli strike hit Debbine in Marjayoun
An Israeli targeted Debbine, in the Marjayoun district, south of the Litani River.
Israeli strikes hit Kfar Tibnit
Two Israeli airstrikes targeted Kfar Tebnit, in the Nabatieh district, our correspondent in southern Lebanon reported.
2 injured in Israeli strikes on Mais al-Jabal
In a preliminary toll, two Syrian nationals were injured in the Israeli strikes on Mais al-Jabal, our correspondent in southern Lebanon reported.
Israeli army announces strikes on 'Hezbollah targets'
The Israeli army said on its Telegram account that it has “begun a series of strikes against Hezbollah military targets in southern Lebanon.” According to the statement, two strikes have already hit Mais al-Jabal.
Israeli strikes hit 2 houses in Mais al-Jabal
After issuing threats, two Israeli airstrikes on houses in the Mais al-Jabal, in the Marjayoun district.
One targeted a house in the al-Qandouli neighborhood, west of the village, according to our correspondent in southern Lebanon.
The other targeted a house on the Mhaybib road.
During last year's war, the Israeli army booby-trapped and detonated the entire village of Mhaybib. To read more, click here.
Israel drops incendiary bombs near Naqoura
An Israeli helicopter dropped incendiary bombs on a forested area in the Labbouneh, on the southern outskirts of Naqoura in the Sour district.
Nawaf Salam denounces Israeli threats and appeals to the international community
In response to Israeli threats against the towns of Mais al-Jabal, Kfar Tibnit and Debbine, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam wrote on X: "The Lebanese government, committed to the cease-fire, confirms its participation in the mechanism meetings. But the legitimate question today is: where is Israel's commitment to these mechanisms?"
"How can it continue to practice intimidation and aggression when these meetings are supposed to guarantee the full implementation of Resolution 1701 and the cease-fire?" he asks.
He urged the international community, "and in particular the guarantor countries of the cease-fire agreement," to exert "the strongest pressure on Israel to immediately cease its aggressions, return to the mechanism and respect its commitments, including withdrawal from the Lebanese territories it continues to occupy, an end to attacks and the release of prisoners."
Since the cease-fire agreed on Nov. 27, an "international monitoring committee" has been set up to ensure compliance with the agreement between Israel and Lebanon, and to guarantee the dismantling of Hezbollah weapons south of the Litani River. Composed of five members - France and the United States, which co-chair, Lebanon, Israel and the United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL) - this mechanism is a kind of reproduction of the tripartite agreement of 1996, set up following the "Grapes of Wrath" operation put an end to by the "April agreements". Its main mission is to "implement and monitor the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon", and primarily to ensure the dismantling of weapons in the South by the Lebanese army.
One of the images posted by Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, which displays the "targeted area" close to a school in Kfar Tibnit in the Nabatieh district.
Four images attached to Adraee's video listed evacuation points that the Israeli army will attack: two in Mais al-Jabal, and one each in Kfar Tibnit and Debbine
Adraee issues 'warning' to Mais al-Jabal, Kfar Tibnit, Debbine in southern Lebanon ahead of Israeli attacks
The Israeli army's Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, posted an "urgent warning to the inhabitants of southern Lebanon" on his X account. In it, he claimed that the Israeli army "will soon attack military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in various areas of southern Lebanon, in response to its attempts to rebuild its activities in the region."
"We issue an urgent warning to the residents of the buildings marked in red on the attached maps, as well as to those of neighboring buildings, in the following villages: Mais al-Jabal [Marjayoun district], Kfar Tebnit [Nabatieh] and Debbine [Marjayoun]," Adraee said in a video.
Per Adraee's habit, he concluded his statement by saying: "You are in buildings used by Hezbollah. For your own safety, you are required to evacuate these buildings and surrounding structures immediately, and to move at least 500 meters away from them."
Two Israelis killed in shooting at Allenby border crossing between Jordan and the West Bank
Two Israeli men killed in a suspected shooting attack near the Allenby border crossing, which connects Jordan to the Israeli-occupied West Bank, The Times of Israel reported on Thursday.
Emergency service Magen David Adom said the two victims — one in his 60s and the other in his 20s — were found unconscious at the scene.
GCC condemns Israeli strike on Doha, vows joint defense measures
The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, has condemned Israel’s recent attack on Doha as an “egregious violation of Qatar’s sovereignty”, during a press conference on Thursday.
According to Middle East Eye, the statement followed an emergency meeting of GCC defence ministers in the Qatari capital, where the six-member bloc pledged to strengthen military coordination and intelligence sharing in response to the strike.
“Israeli strikes constitute an attack against Qatar and all GCC countries,” AlBudaiwi said, adding that member states would intensify joint military exercises and defence system integration under the bloc’s mutual defence agreement.
The meeting comes amid rising concerns in the region over U.S. inaction, especially after Saudi Arabia signed a mutual defence pact with Pakistan on Wednesday.
Gaza: Enclave plunged into total telecom blackout as Israeli tanks advance into Gaza City
Israeli tanks were spotted Thursday in two neighborhoods of Gaza City considered key entry points to the city center, Reuters reported, while internet and phone lines across the entire Gaza Strip were cut off — signaling a likely rapid escalation of ground operations.
The Palestinian telecommunications company announced in a statement, cited by Reuters, that its services had been disrupted “due to ongoing aggression and targeting of major network routes.”
“The cutting off of internet and phone services is a bad omen. It has always been a sign that something very brutal is about to happen,” said Ismail (who requested not to disclose his last name). He was using an e-SIM to connect his phone, a risky method requiring a higher vantage point to catch a signal.
“The situation around me is very desperate. People, whether in tents or houses, fear for their lives. Many cannot afford to leave, and many also do not want to,” he added from a coastal area west of the city.
The United Arab Emirates may reduce diplomatic relations with Israel if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government annexes part or all of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, according to three sources familiar with the Gulf state’s deliberations contacted by Reuters.
The UAE is one of the few Arab states maintaining diplomatic relations with Israel, and such a move would represent a significant setback for the Abraham Accords signed in September 2020—a flagship foreign policy achievement of U.S. President Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu.
Gaza: 79 killed, 228 injured in past 24 hours, says enclave’s Health Ministry
In the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli army has launched a major ground offensive in Gaza City, 79 people were killed and 228 injured over the past 24 hours, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.
Among the latest victims, nine were killed and 33 injured while seeking humanitarian aid, the ministry added.
Since Oct. 7, 2023, a total of 65,141 people have been killed and 165,925 injured in Gaza, according to the same source. The ministry’s figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.
Smotrich calls Gaza a ‘real estate bonanza' in controversial remarks
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich described Gaza as a “real estate bonanza” and said he is discussing a “business plan” with the Trump administration to share the financial proceeds from rebuilding the strip, Al Jazeera reported.
Speaking at an urban renewal conference in Tel Aviv, Smotrich added that the “demolition phase” has already been completed and that reconstruction would be “much cheaper” going forward.
The remarks have sparked backlash both domestically and internationally. Human rights groups condemned the comments, warning they amount to open advocacy for ethnic cleansing and violate international law regarding occupied territory and the forced displacement of civilian populations, Al Jazeera also noted.
Smotrich’s comments come as the European Commission has called for asset freezes and visa bans on both him and far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over what it described as “extremist rhetoric.”
An Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb toward the town of Yarine in the Sour district, causing no casualties, according to our correspondent.
Spain to investigate Gaza human rights violations to assist ICC
Spain’s top prosecutor announced Thursday the creation of a special task force to investigate human rights violations in Gaza, with the aim of cooperating with the International Criminal Court (ICC), in a move that underscores Spain’s increasingly critical stance on Israel’s actions in the Palestinian territory.
“The State Attorney General has issued a decree establishing a working group to investigate violations of international human rights law in Gaza,” said the office of Attorney General Álvaro García Ortiz, who was appointed by Spain’s left-wing government led by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, according to AFP.
The group’s objective will be “to collect evidence and make it available to the competent body, thereby fulfilling Spain’s obligations in terms of international cooperation and human rights,” the statement added.
The initiative responds to a recommendation by the U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which urges state parties to cooperate with the ICC’s investigation.
Israel: Military van stoned by ultra-Orthodox after arrest of draft dodgers
A military van transporting ultra-Orthodox Jewish draft dodgers to prison was attacked overnight by ultra-Orthodox protesters, according to the Israeli army and military radio, as reported by AFP.
Thousands of conscription notices have been sent in recent months to ultra-Orthodox Jews, who have long been largely exempt from military service. Israel’s armed forces are facing personnel shortages due to the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza, launched after the group’s unprecedented attack on Oct. 7, 2023.
Calls from the Israeli public to end these exemptions have grown louder, as some reservists have completed hundreds of days of service since the war began nearly two years ago.
Syria and Israel to sign multiple agreements by year's end, Syrian Foreign Ministry source says
Syria and Israel — still technically at war — are set to conclude “several agreements” by the end of the year, including military and security deals, a Syrian Foreign Ministry source told AFP on Thursday.
“There has been progress in the negotiations with Israel. Several agreements will be finalized before the end of the year, primarily military and security-related,” the anonymous source said.
Syria-Israel security deal: Syrian FM makes first visit to Washington in over 25 years
Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shibani is in Washington on Thursday for the first official visit by a Syrian top diplomat to the U.S. in over 25 years, a Syrian Foreign Ministry source told AFP.
“The minister is in Washington to discuss the lifting of the remaining sanctions on Syria,” the source said.
London mayor says Gaza offensive amounts to ‘genocide’
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has, for the first time, described Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide — making him the most prominent Labour Party official to openly break with the UK government’s position.
“When I see the images of the children starving, when I see the health system in Gaza collapsed, when I see the lack of supplies reaching people in need, when I see the famine that is man-made … it’s inescapable to draw the conclusion in Gaza we’re seeing, before our very eyes, a genocide,” Khan said, as reported by Al Jazeera.
His statement comes as the UK government continues to avoid using the term, with Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer telling a parliamentary committee this week that while the government had not determined if genocide is occurring, it assesses that there is a risk.
Australian Embassy urges citizens to 'reconsider need to travel' to Lebanon due to uncertain security situation
The Australian Embassy in Lebanon on Wednesday urged its citizens to “reconsider the need to travel to the entire country due to the uncertain security environment” (Alert Level 3).
“Although a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah was announced in November 2024, Israeli airstrikes may occur without warning. Beirut airport could close without notice, and you may be unable to leave the country for an extended period,” the statement read.
“We continue to advise against all travel to several areas of Lebanon due to security risks,” it added, listing southern Lebanon, the Bekaa, and parts of Beirut’s southern suburbs — predominantly Shiite areas heavily bombarded by Israel during its latest conflict with Hezbollah — as Alert Level 4 (Do Not Travel).
South Lebanon: UNIFIL resumes demining operations after two-year halt
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) resumed its “humanitarian demining operations” in South Lebanon last week, at the request of the government, after nearly two years of suspension due to crossfire along the Blue Line, according to a statement published Wednesday on UNIFIL’s website.
Demining experts from Cambodia and China have begun work in two minefields near Blida (Marjayoun district) and Maroun al-Ras (Bint Jbeil district), covering a total area of around 18,000 square meters, the peacekeeping force said.
The initiative is part of a memorandum of understanding signed between UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army last March to strengthen cooperation on demining — a step the mission says will ultimately help “expand the authority of the State.”
An Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade on a hill near the town of Adaisseh, in the Marjayoun district, according to our correspondent.
US judge orders deportation of pro-Palestinian activist:
A U.S. immigration judge has ordered the deportation of Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist, to either Algeria or Syria, citing omissions in his green card application, Reuters and AFP report.
Khalil's lawyers plan to appeal, noting that a federal court has blocked his immediate deportation or detention while his case proceeds.
South Lebanon & Beirut:
- An Israeli drone reportedly destroyed another Israeli drone that crashed onto a house in Shebaa (Hasbaya).
- In Beirut, residents reported hearing Israeli drones flying at low altitude this morning, especially in the valley area.
Gaza: New UN vote on cease-fire
The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote again today on a resolution demanding a cease-fire and humanitarian access in Gaza, despite repeated U.S. vetoes.
A European diplomat told AFP, “Doing nothing would make it too easy for the Americans” and that the vote keeps pressure on, even if the resolution is blocked again.
Amnesty: Stop supporting Israel's apartheid and 'genocide'
Amnesty International called on states and companies Thursday to cease involvement in what it calls Israel's "apartheid system" and "genocide in Gaza."
The NGO named 15 Israeli and international companies allegedly contributing to Israel’s illegal actions and echoed a call made Monday by 80+ organizations, including Oxfam and LDH, to end trade with illegal Israeli settlements.
Southern Lebanon:
- Israeli artillery shelled a valley near Ramieh (Bint Jbeil) overnight from the Israeli al-Raheb site.
- In Nabatieh, a woman injured in an Israeli airstrike two days ago on Ksar Zaatar lost her unborn twins, one week before their expected birth.
Israeli drone strike in Baalbeck: Following a deadly Israeli drone strike on Aisara in Baalbeck Wednesday, the Israeli army claimed it killed Hussein Seifo Charif, described as a major weapons trafficker and supplier operating from Lebanon and running terror cells in Syria.
The strike killed two people, according to L’Orient Today’s Bekaa correspondent Sarah Abdallah.
Syrian President Ahmed al-Shareh said Wednesday that ongoing talks with Israel over a security pact could conclude “within days,” according to Reuters.
He told reporters in Damascus that such a pact was a "necessity" and must guarantee Syria’s territorial integrity and airspace, under U.N. supervision.
Damascus hopes the agreement will end Israeli airstrikes and result in the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Syria.
