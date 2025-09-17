Ghazi Hamad, Hamas official, appears on Al Jazeera

Ghazi Hamad, one of Hamas’ top leaders, appeared Wednesday night for a live interview broadcast on Qatar-based Al Jazeera, becoming the first senior official from the Palestinian Islamist movement to resurface since the Israeli strike on Doha on Sept. 9.

According to sources close to Hamas, Hamad was one of six leaders of the movement who were in the building in Doha targeted by Israel at the time of the strike, along with Khalil al-Hayya, chief negotiator, Khaled Meshaal, former chief, Zaher Jabarin, head of West Bank operations, as well as Bassem Naim and Taher al-Nounou, members of the political bureau.