Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

ISRAELI STRIKE IN DOHA

Ghazi Hamad, Hamas official, appears on Al Jazeera


By AFP, 17 September 2025 20:12

Ghazi Hamad, Hamas official, appears on Al Jazeera

The Director of Protocol of Qatar, Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhro, as well as the United States chargé d’affaires in Doha, Stefanie Altman-Winan, welcome U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife Jeanette Dousdebes upon their arrival at Hamad International Airport in Doha, on Sept. 16, 2025. (Credit: Nathan Howard/AFP.)

Ghazi Hamad, one of Hamas’ top leaders, appeared Wednesday night for a live interview broadcast on Qatar-based Al Jazeera, becoming the first senior official from the Palestinian Islamist movement to resurface since the Israeli strike on Doha on Sept. 9.

According to sources close to Hamas, Hamad was one of six leaders of the movement who were in the building in Doha targeted by Israel at the time of the strike, along with Khalil al-Hayya, chief negotiator, Khaled Meshaal, former chief, Zaher Jabarin, head of West Bank operations, as well as Bassem Naim and Taher al-Nounou, members of the political bureau.

Ghazi Hamad, one of Hamas’ top leaders, appeared Wednesday night for a live interview broadcast on Qatar-based Al Jazeera, becoming the first senior official from the Palestinian Islamist movement to resurface since the Israeli strike on Doha on Sept. 9.

According to sources close to Hamas, Hamad was one of six leaders of the movement who were in the building in Doha targeted by Israel at the time of the strike, along with Khalil al-Hayya, chief negotiator, Khaled Meshaal, former chief, Zaher Jabarin, head of West Bank operations, as well as Bassem Naim and Taher al-Nounou, members of the political bureau.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read