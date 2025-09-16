Adel Nassar calls on judges to adopt 'reformist' approach to strengthen fight against corruption

Justice Minister Adel Nassar on Tuesday, Sept. 16, the day marking the start of the judicial year, addressed judges on the occasion of the implementation of new judicial appointments. In a statement released by his press office, he hailed this milestone, describing it as “the beginning of a new chapter for the Lebanese judiciary, on which the country and the judicial body place great hopes.”

The minister congratulated judges on their new responsibilities, urging them to “adopt a reformist approach and a fair, corrective path” in reviewing long-standing pending cases, particularly “corruption cases and other files hindered by political interference.”

According to him, the end of the vacancy within the Judicial Council also presents an opportunity to reactivate the judicial process. “We expect this new phase to strengthen the fight against corruption and to reinforce the principle of justice throughout all regions of the country,” he said.

Nassar also warned against “any illusory immunity that some may claim,” stressing that “the doors of the Justice Ministry will remain wide open to provide judges with the necessary support to fulfill their mission.”

The goal, he added, is “to ensure justice, combat crime and restore the rights of citizens,” at a time when the public is expressing high expectations for a judiciary long paralyzed by political pressure.