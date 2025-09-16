Launch of forum for 'green' investments in Lebanon

Industry Minister Joe Issa al-Khoury kicked off a two-day forum on "green" investments, held at the Mövenpick in Beirut.

The event is organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), with financial support from the European Union (EU).

Emmanuel Calenzi, a representative of UNIDO, presented the results of the 2Circular project, which was launched in 2023 in partnership with the Lebanese ministries of Industry, Economy and Trade, Environment and Finance, and in cooperation with the Association of Lebanese Industrialists and the Federation of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture.

The EU financed the project with €3.7 million, which notably allowed the program to award in-kind grants, valued between €15,000 and €40,000, to 10 companies able to demonstrate their potential to become leaders in resource efficiency and the circular economy in Lebanon. Overall, the program aimed to involve around 50 Lebanese companies.