Israel army urges evacuation of port ahead of strike

The Israeli military warned on Tuesday it was poised to strike the Houthi-held Yemeni port of Hodeida, urging people and ships in the area to evacuate immediately.

"In the coming hours, a strike will be carried out in response to military activity by the Houthi terrorist regime. For your safety, we urge everyone in Hodeida port and the vessels anchored there to evacuate the area immediately," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X.

Since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have launched repeated drone and missile attacks against Israel claiming solidarity with the Palestinians.

In response, Israel has carried out rounds of retaliatory strikes in rebel-held areas of Yemen, mainly targeting infrastructure such as ports, power stations and the airport in the capital Sanaa.

On Thursday, the Israeli military said it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, a day after Israeli forces carried out air strikes that the Houthis said killed 46 people and wounded more than 160.

The Houthis' caretaker prime minister vowed on Friday to keep fighting Israel despite recent strikes near Sanaa that killed his predecessor and nearly half of his cabinet.