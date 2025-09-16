Highway traffic to Beirut diverted to coastal road due to construction

BEIRUT — Traffic on the highway stretching from Nahr Ibrahim to Madfoun will be modified due to construction starting today at 11 a.m., except on Saturdays and Sundays, according to a statement from the Internal Security Forces (ISF.)

This work will result in diverting highway traffic onto the coastal road toward Beirut.

The ISF reported that a company will begin rehabilitation and maintenance work on both the eastbound and westbound lanes. "Preparation and asphalting work will be carried out on the westbound lane, from Monsef to Nahr Ibrahim, along with the marking of center and side lines on the highway, starting at 11:00 a.m. today, September 16, 2025, until 5:00 p.m., except on Saturdays and Sundays until the completion of the work," the statement said.

"Citizens are asked to please take note, comply with the instructions and guidance of the Internal Security Forces officers, as well as road signs, in order to facilitate traffic," the text added.