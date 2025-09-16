Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

Rubio arrives in Doha for talks a week after Israeli strike


AFP / By AFP, 16 September 2025 10:26

This picture taken from a position at Israel's border with the Gaza Strip shows Israeli military vehicles by the border fence in the besieged Palestinian territory on Sept. 16, 2025. (Credit: Menahem Kahana/AFP.)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Qatar on Tuesday a week after an Israeli strike on the Gulf state targeting leaders of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Rubio landed in Doha after departing Israel where he said the U.S. would ask Qatar to continue its work mediating the war in Gaza despite the strike, which drew international condemnation.

