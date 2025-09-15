Murder in Betshai: Victim's car, phone reportedly found in Burj al-Barajneh

Four days after the murder of garage owner Hikmat Hadchiti in the locality of Betshai (Baabda district) by one of his apprentices, a Syrian national, the victim's phone and car were reportedly found in Burj al-Barajneh on Saturday, according to the website Lebanon Debate, citing a "high-ranking security source."

L’Orient-Le Jour was unable to independently confirm this information. Contacted for comment, a source from the Internal Security Forces (ISF) clarified that the suspect has been identified and the search is ongoing.

Hadchiti was killed last Tuesday after being struck in the head with a hammer following an argument, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA). According to the agency, the assailant then stole the victim's wallet and car before fleeing.

On Thursday, a video purportedly showing the murder was posted on the X account of Red TV Lebanon. The footage, captured by a garage security camera, shows a man repeatedly striking another with an object — even after the victim fell to the ground — before fleeing the scene.

Sources close to the victim's family reportedly told Lebanon Debate that a popular mobilization could begin as of Tuesday if "urgent security measures are not taken to apprehend the perpetrator." However, a local source speaking on condition of anonymity told our newsroom that no such mobilization is planned at this stage.