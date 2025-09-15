The battle for Lebanon’s sovereignty is not limited to weapons

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google In early August, the Lebanese government approved a historic yet deeply polarizing decision: tasking the Lebanese Army with drafting a plan to bring all weapons under state control by the end of the year.Widely seen as the first official step toward disarming Hezbollah, the decision immediately sparked a strong reaction. All four Shiite ministers present walked out of the Cabinet session, Hezbollah leaders denounced it as a “grave sin,” and warnings followed that any effort to disarm the party under continuing Israeli fire would trigger retaliation.This issue reflects Lebanon’s dilemma over sovereignty.Sovereignty is often defined as the state’s monopoly on the use of force and its independence in foreign affairs, grounded in functional institutions, fiscal stability and legitimacy.Lebanon has none of these.Under such circumstances, the...

