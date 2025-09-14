Israel consolidates position at Jabal Blat, strikes Touline, Burj Qalaway in Marjayoun, detonates more homes in southern Lebanon

Several incidents disrupted the precarious calm that had prevailed in southern Lebanon over the weekend, after a week in which Israel intensified deadly strikes at the border and in the Bekaa, nearly 10 months after a cease-fire was reached between Israel and Hezbollah — a truce the Israeli army violates daily.

Among the most serious incidents, Israeli soldiers entered the town of Aita al-Shaab in the early hours of Sunday, around 2 a.m., to demolish a house with explosives, according to our correspondent in the region. It was in this same village in the Bint Jbeil district that the Israeli army destroyed a school for children with disabilities just a few days earlier. On Saturday, another patrol of Israeli soldiers infiltrated the outskirts of the town of Adaisseh (Marjayoun district) at dawn to blow up a house that had been targeted during the war.

Another troubling development: Israeli forces erected protective barriers inside Lebanese territory at the military outpost of Jabal Blat, adjacent to the villages of Aitaroun and Maroun al-Ras, our correspondent reported. These works appear to reflect an Israeli intention to maintain its presence at this location, one of six deemed "strategic" along the border. Israeli soldiers also reinforced surveillance equipment and cameras mounted on poles at the al-Abad site, across from the village of Houla (Marjayoun).

In the evening, an Israeli drone targeted a car between the towns of Touline and Burj Qalaway, in the Marjayoun district, according to our correspondent in southern Lebanon. Rescue teams immediately responded to the scene, and initial reports indicate that the strike killed at least one person and caused injuries.

Funeral in Aitaroun, 1 wounded in Kfar Kila

Additionally, the Israeli army claimed to have killed a Hezbollah official in an airstrike on Friday in Aitaroun (Bint Jbeil), identified by the group as Hussein Khalil Mansour. The victim "had taken part in Hezbollah’s attempts to rebuild its military capabilities in southern Lebanon," according to the Israeli army. The man, killed near his home, was buried in his hometown on Sunday during a ceremony attended by several hundred people.

On Saturday afternoon, a drone dropped at least two stun grenades on Kfar Kila, in the Marjayoun district, which had already been targeted earlier that afternoon. The second device wounded a person who happened to be nearby.

In incidents with no reported casualties, the Israeli army fired machine guns late Saturday night toward Birket al-Nakar, on the outskirts of the disputed Shebaa Farms, near the Hasbaya district. A drone also dropped a stun grenade near a house in the village of Aita al-Shaab.

Israeli fighter jets flew over the Bekaa airspace around 11 a.m. Sunday, and a new drone crashed in southern Lebanon, in the village of Houla (Marjayoun), an increasingly frequent incident in recent weeks, later in the afternoon.

Finally, in a rare piece of good news, the municipality of Mais al-Jabal (Marjayoun district) announced in a statement that it had set up a provisional school structure to allow local students to attend classes as the school year begins. The facility is being deployed in the town in cooperation and coordination with the South Council and the Union of Jabal Amel Municipalities. The project was funded by Iraq, particularly by the al-Saadi tribe, the municipality said.

Sanitary and electrical infrastructure work, as well as the development of a sports field, must still be completed in the coming days.