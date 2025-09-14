Ali Hassan Khalil: Those who doubt Amal Movement, Hezbollah will be 'surprised by loyalty of their electorate

BEIRUT — Amal Movement MP, Ali Hassan Khalil, said on Sunday that his party and Hezbollah are committed to participating in the 2026 Parliamentary Elections, adding that those who "undermine [these parties'] achievements earned over 30 or 40 years of sacrifices will be surprised by the people’s loyalty."

The strongman of the movement, who supports its leader, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, spoke during a political meeting with party officials in the Hasbaya and Marjayoun districts, according to the state-run National News Agency.

“The Amal Movement and the national duo will not miss this milestone and are committed to participating. Those who bet or try to cause a coup and undermine achievements earned over 30 or 40 years of sacrifices will be surprised by the people’s loyalty and steadfast belief in their militant history. Political, military, and security pressure, even killing and occupation, will not change our people’s convictions and loyalty," the MP said.

Despite a cease-fire agreement reached in November 2024 following over 13 months of war between Hezbollah and Israel, the latter continues to carry out near-daily strikes mainly in southern Lebanon and continues to occupy areas within Lebanese territories.

Khalil also talked about the Sept. 5 cabinet meeting, in which the Lebanese Army presented its plan to disarm armed militias in the country, including Hezbollah.

“What was agreed upon in the government session on Sept. 7 reopened the door to a comfortable political space within Lebanon, allowing Lebanese to meet and cooperate in confronting the primary challenge posed by the Israeli enemy, and blocking those who attempt to shift the battle from facing Israeli aggression and ambitions to internal conflicts," he said.

While Hezbollah and the Amal Movement heavily criticized the Lebanese government's decision taken on Aug. 5 to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year, their stance softened following the Sept. 5 session, in which no disarmament deadline was set. In parallel, the party appears to be linking the issue of disarmament to broader political reforms. On Thursday, during a meeting of the ad hoc parliamentary committee tasked with examining draft laws aimed at amending the current electoral law (adopted in June 2017), deputies Ali Fayad (Hezbollah) and Ali Hassan Khalil went beyond the debate over expatriate voting, instead addressing the issue of revising the political system.

“Our position is clear: we will neither allow nor accept any internal strife. We want all Lebanese to unite and jointly confront Israel’s plans, aggression, and occupation of our land and resist its attempts to impose its logic of force on the South and on Lebanon," the MP added.

“We are keen to expand political communication with all forces responsibly, in order to reach common ground that strengthens our national stance in the current stage and in the future," he finally said.