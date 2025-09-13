Arab and Muslim leaders in Qatar on Monday to condemn the Israeli attack

Qatar will host on Monday a summit of Arab and Muslim countries to express their “rejection” of the Israeli attack targeting Hamas officials in the Qatari capital, and their solidarity with Doha, the Gulf state emphasized on Saturday.

This emergency summit will review “a draft resolution on the Israeli attack against the State of Qatar, prepared during the preparatory meeting of foreign ministers of Arab and Islamic countries to be held on Sunday,” said the spokesperson for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majed Al-Ansari.

It reflects “broad Arab and Islamic solidarity with the State of Qatar in the face of Israel’s cowardly aggression … as well as the categorical rejection by these countries of state terrorism practiced by Israel,” he added in a statement to the national agency QNA.

‘For the hungry and oppressed Muslims in Palestine’



In a message in Arabic posted on X on Saturday, Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said that “holding a conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation filled with speeches without concrete results, as happens at Security Council meetings, is in fact equivalent to giving a new order of aggression in favor of the Zionist entity!”

“Form at least a ‘joint operations room’ against the madness of this entity,” continued the close adviser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “This decision alone would be enough to alarm the masters of this entity and push them hastily to change their orders, under the pretext of ‘world peace’ and a ‘Nobel Prize’! And since you have done nothing for the hungry and oppressed Muslims in Palestine, at least take a modest decision to avoid your own annihilation!”

Iran also confirmed the participation of its president, Massoud Pezeshkian, at the summit, and Iraq that of its Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. The Turkish presidency reported that Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Doha on Monday, without providing further details.

Israel carried out targeted strikes on Tuesday against officials of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas in the Qatari capital, killing five Hamas members and one member of the Qatari security forces.

The attack drew widespread international condemnation, including from wealthy Gulf monarchies allied with the United States, Israel’s main supporter worldwide. Qatar hosts the largest U.S. base in the region and serves as a mediator in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, alongside the United States and Egypt.

Israeli strikes are “considered across the Gulf as an unprecedented violation of sovereignty and an affront to diplomacy itself. By hosting this summit, Doha signals that such aggressions cannot be normalized,” notes Andreas Krieg of King’s College London.

“The aim is to draw clear red lines and end the perception that Israel can act with impunity,” he adds, expecting “a firmer stance on Palestine and a tougher attitude toward Israeli actions.”

The United Arab Emirates, one of the two Gulf countries that normalized relations with Israel in 2020, announced on Friday that it had summoned Israel’s deputy ambassador in Abu Dhabi for a formal protest.