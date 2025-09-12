U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson's farewell tour in Lebanon

BEIRUT — Outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Beirut, Lisa A. Johnson, conducted a farewell tour with Lebanese officials on Friday as she prepared to end her diplomatic mission in Lebanon after about twenty months in office.

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber received the American diplomat for a visit during which they discussed the general situation in the country. Jaber wished Johnson much success in her future assignments. Deputy Parliament Speaker Elias Bou Saab also met with the ambassador, with their meeting focusing on the latest developments in Lebanon.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Lisa Johnson's appointment as head of the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon on Dec. 14, 2023, following her nomination as ambassador by former U.S. President Joe Biden in February 2023. She arrived in Beirut on Jan. 11, 2024, succeeding Dorothy Shea, who is now among the American representatives at the United Nations.

Born in Iowa in 1967, Lisa Anne Johnson holds a bachelor's degree in political science and economics from Stanford University, a master's in international affairs from Columbia University, and a master's in national security strategy from the National War College.

Before her post in Lebanon, she served as principal deputy assistant secretary for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), and INL deputy assistant secretary for Europe and Asia. She was also director for Middle East affairs at the National Security Council (NSC) and director of the INL office for Africa and the Middle East in Washington.

Her successor has not yet officially taken office. In March, American President Donald Trump announced the nomination of Michel Issa as U.S. ambassador to Lebanon. A source close to Trump's circle told L'Orient-Le Jour that Michel Issa is a friend and golf partner of Trump's.

On his LinkedIn profile, Issa, who appears to be based in New York, states that he was born in Beirut. He studied economics at the University of Paris X. He later worked at the Union of Arab and French Banks, Chase Manhattan Bank, Banque Indosuez, and Crédit Agricole. He mentions a passion for cars, tennis and golf.

In 1999, he left banking to focus on cars, acquiring Porsche, Audi and Volkswagen dealerships. "His company generated $35 million in annual revenue and saw significant growth before he decided to split the dealerships into three separate entities and sell them in 2010," his LinkedIn page states.