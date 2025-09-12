Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

INTERVIEW

Coco Makmak: The ones who get upset at my jokes are the ones concerned

After Montreal, the French Lebanese comedian presents her show "Big Time" this Saturday, Sept. 13, at Casino du Liban. L’Orient-Le Jour met with her in Beirut, nearly straight off the plane.

L'OLJ / By Zéna ZALZAL, 12 September 2025 16:25

Lire cet article en Français
Coco Makmak: The ones who get upset at my jokes are the ones concerned

Coco Makmak, a French Lebanese woman with punchy and committed humor. (Credit: Aly Baalbaky/L'OLJ)

Hunkered in a corner of the Beirut hotel lobby where she had arrived the night before, Coco Makmak is lively and upbeat. Slim, tanned, energetic and warm, she quickly agrees to the interview and immediately switches to first-name terms.This sharp performer, who skewers Lebanese quirks on social media by slipping into caricatured roles — from demanding mothers to man-eaters and spoiled sons — has become iconic. But she is more than just entertainment. With biting lucidity, she takes on normalized scams, the weight of tradition and racism.Which airline did you take to Lebanon, after your scathing Instagram campaign against MEA’s high ticket prices?MEA (laughs). What I was criticizing was their summer pricing policy. Fares are so expensive that they discourage many in the diaspora from coming home for the holidays. It would be nice if the...
Hunkered in a corner of the Beirut hotel lobby where she had arrived the night before, Coco Makmak is lively and upbeat. Slim, tanned, energetic and warm, she quickly agrees to the interview and immediately switches to first-name terms.This sharp performer, who skewers Lebanese quirks on social media by slipping into caricatured roles — from demanding mothers to man-eaters and spoiled sons — has become iconic. But she is more than just entertainment. With biting lucidity, she takes on normalized scams, the weight of tradition and racism.Which airline did you take to Lebanon, after your scathing Instagram campaign against MEA’s high ticket prices?MEA (laughs). What I was criticizing was their summer pricing policy. Fares are so expensive that they discourage many in the diaspora from coming home for the holidays. It would be nice if...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top