Fuel prices climb again in Lebanon

Gasoline prices rose again this week, posting an increase equivalent to nearly $0.50 per 20 liters since Aug. 22, according to the latest pricing report published by the Ministry of Energy and Water.

Diesel shows a similar trend, with an increase of LL38,000, or $0.42 over the same period.

The price of a household gas canister, which is adjusted less frequently, has not changed.

Here are the new rates:

– 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline: LL1,483,000 (+LL11,000 from the last schedule published Tuesday).

– 20 liters of 98-octane gasoline: LL1,523,000 (+LL11,000)

– 20 liters of diesel (for vehicles): LL1,358,000 (+LL13,000)

– Household gas canister: LL996,000 (unchanged)

– Kiloliter of mazout (used to supply private power generators): $697.17 (+$7.12 from Tuesday’s schedule).