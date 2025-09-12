Opening for John Legend and Amr Diab: Sarah Ali sings

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google We first met Sarah Ali not backstage or in a quiet interview room, but on stage, her voice pouring into the night. It was the kind of voice that makes you stop mid-conversation, turn your head and listen — textured, soaring, and unafraid to reveal emotion. Something in it lingered long after the song ended. “Honestly, I’ve been singing since I was born,” Sarah told L’Orient Today with a laugh. She grew up in Beirut, shy in classrooms, but transformed the moment a microphone was in her hands. Her influences came early: her maternal uncle, Omar Chakil, once signed to Warner Music France, introduced her to Mariah Carey and the golden age of 2000s R&B. On her father’s side, her great-grandfather Mohammad Fleyfel composed the patriotic song, Mawtini (My Homeland), and helped discover Fairuz. “It’s in my blood,” she said. Check out......

We first met Sarah Ali not backstage or in a quiet interview room, but on stage, her voice pouring into the night. It was the kind of voice that makes you stop mid-conversation, turn your head and listen — textured, soaring, and unafraid to reveal emotion. Something in it lingered long after the song ended. “Honestly, I’ve been singing since I was born,” Sarah told L’Orient Today with a laugh. She grew up in Beirut, shy in classrooms, but transformed the moment a microphone was in her hands. Her influences came early: her maternal uncle, Omar Chakil, once signed to Warner Music France, introduced her to Mariah Carey and the golden age of 2000s R&B. On her father’s side, her great-grandfather Mohammad Fleyfel composed the patriotic song, Mawtini (My Homeland), and helped discover Fairuz. “It’s in my blood,” she...

You have reached your article limit Now is not the time to stop reading. Stay informed for $1 only! Already have an account? Log in