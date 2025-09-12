Opening for John Legend and Amr Diab: Sarah Ali sings
From a shy child to commanding stages in Beirut and Cairo, this 23-year-old singer-songwriter is leaving her mark, opening for music legends while blending soul, R&B and Arab heritage with both vulnerability and strength.
Sarah Ali with the great Egyptian singer Amr Diab. Photo Carl Halal
We first met Sarah Ali not backstage or in a quiet interview room, but on stage, her voice pouring into the night. It was the kind of voice that makes you stop mid-conversation, turn your head and listen — textured, soaring, and unafraid to reveal emotion. Something in it lingered long after the song ended. “Honestly, I’ve been singing since I was born,” Sarah told L’Orient Today with a laugh. She grew up in Beirut, shy in classrooms, but transformed the moment a microphone was in her hands. Her influences came early: her maternal uncle, Omar Chakil, once signed to Warner Music France, introduced her to Mariah Carey and the golden age of 2000s R&B. On her father’s side, her great-grandfather Mohammad Fleyfel composed the patriotic song, Mawtini (My Homeland), and helped discover Fairuz. “It’s in my blood,” she said. Check out......
