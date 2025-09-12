Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

RISING MUSIC TALENT

Opening for John Legend and Amr Diab: Sarah Ali sings

From a shy child to commanding stages in Beirut and Cairo, this 23-year-old singer-songwriter is leaving her mark, opening for music legends while blending soul, R&B and Arab heritage with both vulnerability and strength.

L'Orient Today / By Rayanne TAWIL, 12 September 2025 13:55

Lire cet article en Français
Opening for John Legend and Amr Diab: Sarah Ali sings

Sarah Ali with the great Egyptian singer Amr Diab. Photo Carl Halal

We first met Sarah Ali not backstage or in a quiet interview room, but on stage, her voice pouring into the night. It was the kind of voice that makes you stop mid-conversation, turn your head and listen — textured, soaring, and unafraid to reveal emotion. Something in it lingered long after the song ended. “Honestly, I’ve been singing since I was born,” Sarah told L’Orient Today with a laugh. She grew up in Beirut, shy in classrooms, but transformed the moment a microphone was in her hands. Her influences came early: her maternal uncle, Omar Chakil, once signed to Warner Music France, introduced her to Mariah Carey and the golden age of 2000s R&B. On her father’s side, her great-grandfather Mohammad Fleyfel composed the patriotic song, Mawtini (My Homeland), and helped discover Fairuz. “It’s in my blood,” she said. Check out......
We first met Sarah Ali not backstage or in a quiet interview room, but on stage, her voice pouring into the night. It was the kind of voice that makes you stop mid-conversation, turn your head and listen — textured, soaring, and unafraid to reveal emotion. Something in it lingered long after the song ended. “Honestly, I’ve been singing since I was born,” Sarah told L’Orient Today with a laugh. She grew up in Beirut, shy in classrooms, but transformed the moment a microphone was in her hands. Her influences came early: her maternal uncle, Omar Chakil, once signed to Warner Music France, introduced her to Mariah Carey and the golden age of 2000s R&B. On her father’s side, her great-grandfather Mohammad Fleyfel composed the patriotic song, Mawtini (My Homeland), and helped discover Fairuz. “It’s in my blood,” she...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top