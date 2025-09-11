‘Adnan, being and time’: A close up portrait of Etel and her truth
The 20th edition of Écrans du Réel in Beirut* opened with an immersion into the intimate world of Etel Adnan, filmed by American director Marie Valentine Regan over the last five years of the artist's life.
Screenshot taken from the film "Adnan, Being and Time" by Marie Valentine Regan.
She would have turned 100 this year. As a posthumous birthday tribute, filmmaker Marie Valentine Regan was determined to bring to Beirut — the birthplace of Etel Adnan, who died in 2021 — the film she made about her: Adnan, Being and Time (Adnan, l’être et le temps).After screenings in competition at Cinéma du Réel in Paris and at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, the documentary portrait of the Lebanese American artist, filmed over the last five years of her life, opened the 20th edition of Écrans du Réel at Metropolis cinema in Mar Mikhael on Tuesday, Sept. 9.The American director, who was a close friend of the painter, poet, author and philosopher, crafted a portrait that brings viewers as close as possible to Adnan’s truth. Regan had visited her regularly since 2014, the year they met in Paris. Lebanon's art world Andrée...
