Le Drian in Ain al-Tineh after meeting with Joseph Aoun | Live

13 people killed since dawn in Israeli strikes and gunfire in Gaza

Israeli strikes and gunfire in the Gaza Strip have killed 13 people since dawn, according to medical sources contacted by Al Jazeera in the enclave.

According to these reports, two people were killed in Rafah, in the south of the besieged territory, while trying to obtain food aid.

Also in the south, an Israeli strike targeted a building in the center of Khan Younis. A baby and another person were killed earlier in the day in a strike on tents in Gaza City.