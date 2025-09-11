Le Drian in Ain al-Tineh after meeting with Joseph Aoun | Live

13 people killed since dawn in Israeli strikes and gunfire in Gaza
Israeli strikes and gunfire in the Gaza Strip have killed 13 people since dawn, according to medical sources contacted by Al Jazeera in the enclave.
According to these reports, two people were killed in Rafah, in the south of the besieged territory, while trying to obtain food aid.
Also in the south, an Israeli strike targeted a building in the center of Khan Younis. A baby and another person were killed earlier in the day in a strike on tents in Gaza City.
Pentagon announces $14.2 million aid package to Lebanese Army for Hezbollah disarmament
The United States Department of War announced the approval of aid worth $14.2 million for the Lebanese Army on Wednesday to bolster the military in its mission to "degrade Hezbollah," which it states is "in line with the [American] administration's priority to counter Iranian-backed terrorist groups in the region."
According to a Pentagon statement, the funds are intended to "build the capability and capacity of the Lebanese Armed Forces [LAF] to dismantle weapons caches and military infrastructure of non-state groups, including Hezbollah."
After his meeting with President Aoun, Le Drian went to Ain al-Tineh to meet with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, according to our photographer on the scene.
Le Drian received by Joseph Aoun in Baabda
French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian was received at the Baabda Presidential Palace by President Joseph Aoun. Le Drian was accompanied by the French Ambassador to Beirut, Hervé Magro.
Qatar denounces Netanyahu's 'irresponsible' remarks on Hamas presence in emirate
Qatar strongly responded to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a statement released early this morning, calling his remarks on the presence of a Hamas office in the emirate "irresponsible."
The day before, Benjamin Netanyahu had warned Qatar that it must either expel Hamas leaders or "bring them to justice. Because if you don't, we will."
450 continue to shelter in the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza City
For its part, the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza City reported that it continues to shelter 450 people despite Israeli orders to evacuate the city.
The parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli, was quoted by Vatican News as saying that 450 people — including the elderly, the sick and children — are still sheltering in the church. "The majority of the population does not want to leave," the priest added.
Father Romanelli, who noted that the church had recently received a plea from Pope Leo XIV, added that he and his community continue "to pray for peace, for all of Gaza, for the Middle East and for the world."
WHO says its teams in Gaza will remain in place despite Israeli military evacuation order
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has stated that his agency and its partner organizations will remain in Gaza City despite the Israeli military's evacuation order.
"WHO is appalled by the latest evacuation order, requiring one million people to leave Gaza City for a so-called 'humanitarian zone' to the south, designated by Israel," Tedros wrote in a statement.
"This zone has neither the capacity nor the infrastructure to support those already there, much less new arrivals," he added. "Nearly half of the functioning hospitals are in Gaza City," he added.
Le Drian arrives in Beirut
French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrived in Beirut this morning for a tour of Lebanese officials, reports the state-run National News Agency.
Le Drian is expected to discuss the upcoming aid conferences for Lebanon in Paris. One of them is expected to focus on aid to the army (as was the case in 2018), and the other on reconstruction.
Southern Lebanon: 1 killed in Israeli drone strike in Ain Baal
A man was killed early this morning in the Sour district in an Israeli drone strike on the road between Ain Baal and Aitit, reports our correspondent in the South. The missile completely destroyed the targeted motorcycle and seriously injured its driver, who later succumbed to his injuries.
In addition, an Israeli army unit infiltrated Lebanese territory at dawn, near Aita al-Shaab, in the Bint Jbeil district, and detonated a building belonging to a school for people with disabilities. This explosion completely destroyed the building.
