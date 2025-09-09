COMMENTARY
Monopoly on weapons: How to play Nabih Berri against Hezbollah
L'OLJ / By Élie FAYAD, 09 September 2025 12:26
Once again, the Lebanese people feel that their attempts to turn the page on a 17-year-long dominance by Hezbollah over local politics have stalled because of the Hezbollah-Amal alliance’s control over the Shiite community.Yet this time, the executive power stood firm on principle, determined to enforce the decisions made in early August regarding the state’s monopoly on weapons. However, faced with the duo’s refusal, the Cabinet had to back down tactically on the implementation timeline of these decisions and, more importantly, on its ability to say no to the maximalist — and unconstitutional in nature — theory promoted by the two Shiite parties concerning the National Pact.In this vein, it is necessary to provide explanations: The preamble of the Lebanese Constitution contains an article stipulating that any power contradicting the...
