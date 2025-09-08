New York court reinstates case against Lebanese SGBL bank

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google On Aug. 11, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit, a federal appeals court in New York, overturned a previous decision by the New York civil court that had dismissed a lawsuit against the Lebanese bank Société Générale de Banque au Liban (SGBL) in the “Lelchook” case, sending it back for a ruling on the merits.In 2019, 21 American citizens injured in Hezbollah attacks on Israel in 2006, along with members of their families, filed suit against the bank under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA). The plaintiffs argue that since the Lebanese Canadian Bank (LCB) was dissolved in 2011 following U.S. Treasury sanctions for money laundering and financing Hezbollah, SGBL, which acquired the bank with the approval of the Banque du Liban and the Treasury at the time, must assume financial...

