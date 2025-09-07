Drug seizure in warehouse in Bakhoun, Dinnieh region

The Internal Security Forces (ISF) seized a large quantity of drugs in a warehouse in Bakhoun, in the Dinnieh region of northern Lebanon, during the night from Saturday to Sunday, and arrested two people who are reportedly from the area, according to information from our correspondent.

This operation took place as part of a police "ambush" targeting a truck transporting the goods, which were distributed in "about 60 bags." The type of substance was not immediately clear.

The drugs were seized, and an investigation is ongoing.

Reacting to this operation, the municipality of Bakhoun praised the efforts of the security services and affirmed that it was "at the disposal" of the police, while specifying that the intercepted traffic was an "individual act." The municipality "categorically rejects any action likely to harm the reputation of the village and its inhabitants," it added in a statement.