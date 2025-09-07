2 lightly injured in Israel in drone attack from Yemen | Live

Israel claims to have struck a new residential tower in Gaza City, targeted two hours earlier in a warning message

The Israeli army announced shortly before 7 p.m. (local time) that it had struck a multi-story apartment building in Gaza City. The building, called al-Ruya, had been mentioned two hours earlier in the new evacuation order issued by the troops, ordering "people in adjacent tents" to flee.

"The Israeli army attacked a multi-story building used by Hamas," its spokesperson said in a message posted on X, claiming that fighters from the Palestinian movement had installed "intelligence equipment and observation posts to monitor the positions of Israeli forces in the area." The day before, the Israeli army had used the same arguments after destroying another multi-story residential tower in another neighborhood in western Gaza City.