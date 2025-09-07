2 lightly injured in Israel in drone attack from Yemen | Live

We are now closing our LIVE coverage of the region for tonight. We will be back tomorrow morning with more news updates.
Israel claims to have struck a new residential tower in Gaza City, targeted two hours earlier in a warning message
The Israeli army announced shortly before 7 p.m. (local time) that it had struck a multi-story apartment building in Gaza City. The building, called al-Ruya, had been mentioned two hours earlier in the new evacuation order issued by the troops, ordering "people in adjacent tents" to flee.
"The Israeli army attacked a multi-story building used by Hamas," its spokesperson said in a message posted on X, claiming that fighters from the Palestinian movement had installed "intelligence equipment and observation posts to monitor the positions of Israeli forces in the area." The day before, the Israeli army had used the same arguments after destroying another multi-story residential tower in another neighborhood in western Gaza City.
Jordan's king reiterates rejection of any Israeli measures aimed at annexing West Bank
King Abdullah II of Jordan reaffirmed Amman's "absolute rejection" of any "Israeli measures to annex the West Bank and force the Palestinians to leave," during talks in Abu Dhabi with UAE President Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, AFP reported.
Quoted in a statement from the royal palace, Abdullah II also reaffirmed "Jordan's absolute rejection ... of any plan for the future of Gaza that would include the displacement of its population or its separation from the West Bank." »
Abdullah II and the President of the United Arab Emirates expressed their opposition "to [Israeli] settlement expansion plans in the West Bank," denouncing "Israeli positions and statements that constitute a threat to the sovereignty of states in the region," the statement added. They also rejected "Israeli plans to perpetuate the occupation of Gaza and expand military control" of the Palestinian territory.
The death toll in Gaza continues to rise
At least 31 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip since dawn, local hospital sources told Al Jazeera.
The casualties include 29 people killed in Gaza City alone, which has been the target of an intense bombing campaign since early in the day.
New Israeli army evacuation orders for Gaza City, following 'extension' of operations announced by Netanyahu
The Israeli army issued new evacuation notices around 5 p.m. (local time) for four areas of Gaza City that were already mentioned the day before in a previous message from its Arabic-speaking spokesperson.
The warning threatens explicitly the al-Ruya building, which will be attacked "soon due to the presence of Hamas infrastructure inside or nearby," the statement said, also calling on residents to evacuate to the so-called humanitarian zone of Mawassi, near Khan Younis in the south of the enclave.
A few hours earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced at the start of his cabinet meeting an "extension" of Israeli military operations in Gaza City, which is threatened by a large-scale offensive approved in August by Tel Aviv. "We are expanding our operations on the outskirts of Gaza City and within the city itself," he said, according to a video released by his office.
Drone launched from Yemen hits Israeli airport, injures 2
A drone launched from Yemen struck Ramon International Airport in southern Israel, closing the airspace and grounding several flights, the Israeli military said.
The Israeli military had earlier stated that the Houthis had launched three drones, which were intercepted outside Israeli airspace. However, according to Israeli news channel Channel 12, a fourth drone, which was not detected by Israeli radar, was launched by Yemeni rebels.
It was this one that hit the airport's passenger hall, according to the Israel Airports Authority, causing two minor injuries: a man in his sixties, hit by shrapnel, and a woman, according to Israeli rescue workers.
New Israeli strike kills at least 2 in Gaza City
Two more Palestinians were killed and several others injured Sunday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a family home in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City, according to medical sources cited by Al Jazeera.
This brings the death toll from the day's Israeli attacks across the Palestinian enclave to at least 23.
Denmark 'not ready' to recognize Palestinian state, says foreign minister
At a joint press conference with his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Saar, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Sunday that Denmark was currently "not ready" to recognize Palestinian statehood, adding that Israel had no "veto power" over this decision.
Rasmussen also called on Israel to end its military offensive in Gaza.
At the end of August, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that her country had not ruled out the possibility of officially recognizing Palestinian statehood, provided it was "a democratic state."
At least 100,000 Palestinians have already left Gaza City, according to Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of his cabinet meeting on Sunday that at least 100,000 Palestinians have already left Gaza City, as the Israeli army continues its preparations for its announced ground assault on the major city in the northern part of the Palestinian enclave, currently home to around one million Palestinians.
He described Gaza City as the last "important bastion" in efforts to destroy the "Iranian axis," according to Haaretz.
According to medical sources cited by Al Jazeera, at least 21 Palestinians, including several children, were killed this Sunday in Gaza City by Israeli strikes targeting tents and a school housing displaced people.
Israel threatens 'unilateral' action if Palestinian statehood is recognized
Recognition of a Palestinian state by Western countries could push Israel to take "unilateral measures," warned its foreign minister, Gideon Saar, following reports of plans to annex parts of the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.
"States like France and the United Kingdom that pushed for the so-called recognition [of a Palestinian state] have made a huge mistake," Saar said at a press conference with his Danish counterpart, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, who was visiting Jerusalem, AFP reports.
"We cannot separate the issue of statehood from that of peace, because that would make peace even more difficult to achieve," Saar added. "This will push Israel to take unilateral measures as well," he warned, without specifying which ones.
Israeli army says it intercepted 3 drones launched from Yemen
The Israeli Air Force said it intercepted three drones from Yemen, whose Houthi rebels have vowed to avenge the death of their prime minister in an Israeli strike in August, AFP reported.
Two of the drones "were intercepted before entering Israeli territory," the army statement said. Several ballistic missiles and drones have been fired at Israel since the prime minister and 11 other Houthi officials were killed in late August in an Israeli strike that wiped out half of the cabinet.
Gaza: Morning death toll rises to 21, with at least 83 Palestinians killed in the past 24 hours
Two more deaths have been added to the 19 Palestinian women already killed this Sunday morning by Israeli strikes, according to medical sources at Gaza City hospitals cited by Al Jazeera. These two latest victims were killed in a strike targeting a tent housing displaced people near al-Wafa Hospital in Gaza City, the sources added.
For its part, the Palestinian enclave's Health Ministry announced in a statement that at least 83 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in the past 24 hours, including 31 while waiting for humanitarian aid.
In total, at least 64,368 Palestinians have been killed and 162,776 injured in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israeli offensive in October 2023, according to the ministry.
The committee supervising the cease-fire agreement meets in Ras Naqoura, in the presence of Ortagus and the head of Centcom
A meeting of the committee supervising the implementation of the terms of the cease-fire in Lebanon is underway in Ras Naqoura, in the far south of the country, reports the Markazia news agency. U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus and the head of Centcom, Brad Cooper, are participating in this meeting.
The committee, formed as part of the truce agreement that ended 13 months of war between Hezbollah and the Israeli army, also includes representatives of the Lebanese and Israeli troops, France and the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
Gaza: 5 new deaths related to starvation in 24 hours
The Gaza Strip's Health Ministry announced in a statement that five more Palestinians, including three children, have died of starvation in the past 24 hours.
These new deaths bring the total number of deaths related to famine and malnutrition in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war in October 2023 to 387, including 138 children.
The International Hunger Monitoring Center (IPC) confirmed the existence of famine in northern Gaza on Aug. 22, specifying that it had now spread throughout the territory. Since then, 109 deaths have been recorded, including 23 children, the ministry added.
Southern Lebanon: Unexploded Israeli missile dismantled by Lebanese Army
Lebanese Army engineering teams have arrived in Yohmor al-Shaqif, where an unexploded Israeli missile was found during reconstruction work, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported. The military launched operations to dismantle the projectile, transport it, and detonate it in an army field in Marjayoun, southern Lebanon.
More than 400 arrests in London at a rally in support of Palestine Action
Police arrested more than 400 people yesterday in London during a demonstration in support of the Palestine Action group, joining hundreds more in the U.K. since the organization's widely criticized ban.
Law enforcement had warned that they would arrest anyone who explicitly supported the movement, which was classified as "terrorist" by the Labour government in early July following acts of vandalism, including at an air force base. However, several hundred people braved the risk from midday onwards in front of the British Parliament, holding placards reading "I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action."
Israeli army reports 2 projectiles fired from Gaza
Israel announced the firing of two projectiles from the Gaza Strip into its territory, amid the ongoing war between the Israeli army and Hamas. "Following warning sirens in the Netivot area and in communities near the Gaza Strip, two projectiles were identified as having been launched from central Gaza into Israeli territory," the army said. In a statement, it stated that one projectile was intercepted and the other landed in an open area.
This is the first time in several months that fire from the Gaza Strip has threatened Netivot (southern Israel), a town of approximately 50,000 inhabitants located about ten kilometers from Palestinian territory.
Gaza: At least 19 Palestinians killed, including 8 in a school, in overnight Israeli strikes on Gaza City
According to medical sources cited by Al Jazeera, 19 people were killed this morning following intense Israeli bombardments overnight on Gaza City, which the Israeli army has been storming for several days with the aim of completely emptying it of its population.
At least eight people were killed in an Israeli strike targeting the al-Farabi school, converted into a shelter for displaced people, west of Gaza City, the same sources reported.
In the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, at least nine other people died, including four children, following an Israeli bombardment targeting a tent and a house.
In addition, two children were also killed in the Remal neighborhood, where a tent housing displaced people was also hit.
Southern Lebanon
This morning, Israeli drones flew over the city of Saida and surrounding Palestinian camps, according to our correspondent.
Southern Lebanon: Israeli army drones target Sour and Marjayoun, causing no injuries
American officials are touring the region, while, despite last November's cease-fire, the Israeli army continues to occupy at least six positions in southern Lebanon and to strike the region daily. During the night from Saturday to Sunday, the Israeli army carried out several strikes, which caused material damage but no casualties.
Around 10 p.m., an Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb on a house in Taybeh, in the Marjayoun district, causing a fire inside without causing any casualties, reports our correspondent in the region.
Shortly after midnight, a drone struck again, this time firing two missiles at a truck transporting rubble to a private construction site on the outskirts of the town of Malikieh, south of Sour. The vehicle caught fire before Civil Defense teams intervened to control the flames.
Head of CENTCOM in Tel Aviv after his visit to Beirut
Morgan Ortagus' arrival follows, almost one day after, that of the head of the U.S. military command for the Middle East, Brad Cooper, appointed to his post in early August, who met with President Joseph Aoun on Saturday.
The head of state had called on the United States to pressure Israel to withdraw from the remaining occupied territories in southern Lebanon so that the army could complete its deployment on the border.
Brad Cooper then traveled to Israel for his first visit since taking office. "The visit focused on operational cooperation between the [Israeli] and the U.S. military, maintaining regional stability in areas near and far, and strengthening joint efforts to address challenges and threats in the region," the Israeli army stated in a statement.
Ortagus lands in Beirut
The Donald Trump administration's deputy Middle East envoy, Morgan Ortagus, arrived in Beirut this Sunday morning, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).
Ortagus is expected to conduct brief security meetings in Lebanon, according to local media reports, without meeting with political leaders.
During a previous visit to Lebanon 10 days ago, with a U.S. delegation including envoy Tom Barrack and U.S. officials, Washington had made it clear to Lebanon that there would be no Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon before Hezbollah disarmed. The government endorsed a "road map" for this disarmament on Friday, prepared by the Lebanese Army.
