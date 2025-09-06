Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
NORTH LEBANON

Tension in Beddawi camp after failed arrest of suspect


L'OLJ / 06 September 2025 18:40

Tension in Beddawi camp after failed arrest of suspect

An entrance to the Beddawi Palestinian refugee camp in northern Lebanon. Photo sent by our correspondent Michel Hallak.

Tensions rose Friday evening in the Beddawi Palestinian refugee camp in northern Lebanon after the Joint Palestinian Security Force attempted to arrest a suspect inside the camp, our correspondent Michel Hallak reported.

The operation failed after residents helped the suspect escape. During the raid, the Joint Force seized a rifle, a pistol and a motorcycle used by the suspect.

In a statement released Saturday, the Joint Palestinian Security Force in Beddawi called on camp residents “to cooperate” and make their work easier. “Security is a collective responsibility. We are all partners in protecting our camp. The Joint Force serves our people. We will not allow any troublemaker to endanger the camp’s security,” the statement concluded.

