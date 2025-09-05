Beats of resistance: The rise of Arab hip-hop

The Saida-born artist known as "Muhandas" in concert. (Credit: Ali Annan)
On the eve of a restless September, Arab hip-hop will hum louder than ever, threading its beats across cities and borders, from Amman to Beirut, Ramallah to Tripoli. What was once an underground murmur has become a language – a cadence of defiance and survival.For The Synaptic, one of the scene’s fiercest voices, that language is inseparable from the weight of responsibility. “There’s a lot of responsibility in what we’re saying,” he reflects. “Especially when you realize people are actually listening.”His words hold weight, not as a boast but as a duty, a reminder that every lyric carries a charge in places where expression itself can be a form of resistance. Another festival: Beirut Beirut’s Ayloul festival returns to celebrate the work of Elias Khoury The Synaptic moves between Arabic and English with deliberate intent,...
On the eve of a restless September, Arab hip-hop will hum louder than ever, threading its beats across cities and borders, from Amman to Beirut, Ramallah to Tripoli. What was once an underground murmur has become a language – a cadence of defiance and survival.For The Synaptic, one of the scene’s fiercest voices, that language is inseparable from the weight of responsibility. “There’s a lot of responsibility in what we’re saying,” he reflects. “Especially when you realize people are actually listening.”His words hold weight, not as a boast but as a duty, a reminder that every lyric carries a charge in places where expression itself can be a form of resistance. Another festival: Beirut Beirut’s Ayloul festival returns to celebrate the work of Elias Khoury The Synaptic moves between Arabic and English with...