Khalil Beschir, the Lebanese behind F1 driver Sergio Perez's new seat

Known to the world as the voice of F1 in the Arab world, Khalil Beschir is now a race driver manager.

L'OLJ / By Fouad GEMAYEL, 05 September 2025 10:16

Lire cet article en Français
Khalil Beschir, the Lebanese behind F1 driver Sergio Perez's new seat

Khalil Beschir driving his single-seater car in the colors of the Lebanese flag during a race on the A1 Grand Prix circuit. Photo sent by Beschir.

For months, Lebanese Khalil Beschir had been working behind the scenes in Formula One, the world’s most prestigious motorsport championship, searching for a seat for Mexican driver Sergio Perez, who lost his place at Oracle Red Bull Racing at the end of the 2023 season. Since Aug. 26, it’s official: the Cadillac Formula One Team, a new F1 team on the starting grid for 2026 run by American group General Motors, announced it had signed a multi-year contract with the Mexican driver.“I started accompanying Checo [Sergio Perez’s nickname] to Grands Prix from mid-2024. At the time, I had just left my position as F1 commentator for Saudi channel MBC, whose broadcast license for races in the Arab world expired at the end of 2023,” Beschir told L’Orient-Le Jour. Thanks to his contacts and networking, he gradually joined F1’s circle of influencers...
