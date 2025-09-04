China says it does not target any third party in ties with others

China does not target any third party while developing diplomatic ties with other countries, its foreign ministry said on Thursday, responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's comment that China, Russia and North Korea were conspiring against the U.S.

In a post directed at Chinese President Xi Jinping on Truth Social as a massive military parade kicked off in Beijing on Wednesday, Trump highlighted the U.S. role in helping China secure its freedom from Japan during World War Two.

"Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America," Trump added.