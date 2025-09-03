Pro-Palestinian protest forces Vuelta stage to be shortened

The 11th stage of the Vuelta a Espana cycling race was shortened on Wednesday as dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated at the finish line in Bilbao.

"Due to some incidents at the finish line, we have decided to take a time at three kilometers before the line," the organizers of the Vuelta, cycling's third most important Grand Tour, said.

Demonstrators holding Palestinian flags appeared to be attempting to push barriers into the road to disrupt the event at the finish line.

A security advisor to the Basque regional government, Bingen Zupiria, said while solidarity with Gaza and Palestine was "not in question" there was behaviour at the race which "compromised safety."

Zupiria said five people were identified by local police, with three others arrested, while four officers were injured in the incidents.

This year's Vuelta has been targeted on a daily basis by protesters, who have focused their attention on the Israel-Premier Tech team.

Riders met for a safety meeting before Wednesday's stage following an incident on Tuesday when pro-Palestinian protesters attempted to run into the road ahead of the peloton.

Italian rider Simone Petilli fell as a result of the incident.

"Please, we are just cyclists doing our job, and if this continues, our safety is no longer guaranteed. We feel in danger. We just want to race!" Petilli wrote on social media.

Israel launched its offensive in October 2023 in retaliation for an attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas, which resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

Israel's bombardment has killed at least 63,633 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Gaza that the United Nations says are reliable.

In May 2024, the Spanish government formally recognised a Palestinian state, along with Ireland and Norway, defying threats from Israel.

Sira Rego, the Spanish Minister for Youth and Childhood, of Palestinian descent on her father's side, said the protests at the Vuelta showed the good in Spain.

"Spanish society is giving a lesson in humanity," wrote Rego on the social media network Bluesky.

"The protests at La Vuelta demonstrate our commitment to peace and human rights.

"In Palestine, more than 63,000 people no longer feel 'in danger' because they have been murdered by Israel. Enough is enough."

During the fifth stage of the race last week, protesters succeeded in slowing down the Israel-Premier Tech riders.

Each stage of the Vuelta has featured streets lined with people holding Palestinian flags.

"What pride. The mobilisation of the people is unstoppable. This is the way," wrote Ione Belarra, general secretary for political party Podemos, on social media platform X, sharing a video of the protests at the stage 11 finish line.

No winner

There was no stage winner, with Jonas Vingegaard starting and ending the day as overall leader.

"It's a big shame [the race was neutralized], for me personally, I would have liked to win this stage," said the two-time Tour de France winner.

After the organizers announced the race would be neutralised, Briton Tom Pidcock roared into the lead on the final climb on Alto de Pike to claim six bonus seconds, with Vingegaard following him for four.

"It's hard to describe the disappointment, to be honest, I felt like today was my day," said Pidcock.

"It's not easy; the Vuelta did what they could to keep us safe."

The Professional Cyclists Association (CPA) had called for better protection for riders before the race.

"Cycling is a demanding sport that requires total dedication and superhuman effort from riders," wrote the CPA.

"They face extreme physical challenges on a daily basis, and it is unacceptable that external threats should add to these difficulties."

Stage 12 on Thursday runs 145 kilometers from Laredo to Los Correales de Buelna.