More than a million dollars vanish through irregularities at Beirut's port, State Security reveals

State Security announced Wednesday that it had uncovered "major financial irregularities" at the Port of Beirut, involving more than a million dollars in unpaid invoices by operating companies.

Investigations conducted by the Security office at the port revealed "the non-collection, over several years, of invoices related to space occupation as well as water and electricity fees," for a total amount "estimated at more than a million dollars," according to a statement.

"Some companies operating at the port have refrained from settling" these amounts, the statement said, adding that the investigations also revealed "negligence and failings by several employees of the port administration in the issuing and collection of these invoices for the benefit of the Treasury."

On the instructions of the financial prosecutor's office, "the necessary legal measures have been taken," State Security said. "The invoices have been issued and duly registered," and the companies concerned have been forced to "settle the amounts owed" and provide "financial clearance certificates" as part of the investigation.