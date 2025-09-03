Drug importers' syndicate denounces 'exaggeration over quantities of expired products'

The drug importers' syndicate released a statement on Wednesday in which it protested what it called "a serious exaggeration in the media regarding the quantities of expired medications on the Lebanese market," saying the impression given "is not based on any scientific data."

"If these quantities are confirmed, an investigation must be opened to determine why all these drugs, which were out of stock at the height of the economic crisis and the Lebanese government's subsidy program [from 2020 to 2022], are resurfacing now," the statement continued.

"The syndicate calls for a return to a more rational approach, away from media exaggerations, and demands the opening of an investigation that will restore trust in the Lebanese pharmaceutical market, particularly as part of official efforts to limit the entry of counterfeit medicines onto the market," the statement added.

Asked by L’Orient-Le Jour, Joseph Ghorayeb, president of the drug importers' syndicate, clarified that discussions are ongoing between the syndicate and the Order of Pharmacists regarding the protocol governing their commercial relationship, under the direction of the Health Ministry.

"Yet we were surprised Monday morning by a statement from the Order of Pharmacists about a seizure of expired drugs and the resulting health risk, as well as media reports inflating the numbers. Why provoke this crisis in the middle of negotiations?" asked Ghorayeb.

According to him, the quantities of expired drugs seized are "normal and not exceptional," and he is surprised by the outcry. "On the other hand, it is the pharmacist's responsibility not to sell expired products, so the health risk is minimal," he said.

Ghorayeb assured that "importers are not against the return of expired drugs, but in logical quantities so as not to encourage waste."

Contacted by L’Orient-Le Jour, Joe Salloum, president of the Order of Pharmacists, says he "refuses to respond to the controversy about a potentially manufactured crisis." "The issue of expired drugs is raised solely to protect patients' health," he said, adding that even in the media, there have been no details on specific quantities.

"There is, however, a principle and a law to follow, according to which these expired medications must be returned to importers so that they do not fall into the wrong hands or are not sold by mistake," he said, ensuring that this issue is currently being resolved with the Health Ministry.