Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

POLITICAL FRICTION

EU's Kallas says Xi, Putin, Kim and Iran challenge rules-based order


By reuters, 03 September 2025 15:40

EU's Kallas says Xi, Putin, Kim and Iran challenge rules-based order

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas at a meeting of EU defense ministers in Copenhagen, Aug. 29, 2025. (Credit: Thomas Traasdah/Reuters.)

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday the leaders of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea, who appeared together at a military parade in Beijing, represented an "autocratic alliance" challenging the rules-based international order.

"While Western leaders gather in diplomacy, an autocratic alliance is seeking a fast track to a new world order," Kallas, the European Union's high representative for foreign and security policy, told reporters in Brussels.

"Looking at President Xi standing alongside the leaders of Russia, Iran and North Korea in Beijing today, these aren't just anti-Western optics: This is a direct challenge to the international system built on rules."

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday the leaders of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea, who appeared together at a military parade in Beijing, represented an "autocratic alliance" challenging the rules-based international order.

"While Western leaders gather in diplomacy, an autocratic alliance is seeking a fast track to a new world order," Kallas, the European Union's high representative for foreign and security policy, told reporters in Brussels.

"Looking at President Xi standing alongside the leaders of Russia, Iran and North Korea in Beijing today, these aren't just anti-Western optics: This is a direct challenge to the international system built on rules."

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read