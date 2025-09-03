Israel intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen

The Israeli military said Wednesday it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen after Houthi rebels vowed to avenge the killing of their prime minister in an Israeli strike last week.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted," an Israeli military statement said.

According to the military, it was the first time a missile launch from Yemen had triggered sirens in Israel since Houthi prime minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi and 11 other senior officials were killed in Israeli strikes on the rebel-held capital Sanaa last week.

Huthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the rebels had fired two missiles at targets in the Tel Aviv area as part of their "initial response to the Israeli aggression against our country".

"Our operations will continue at an escalating pace during the coming period," he added.

The Iran-backedHouthis have launched repeated drone and missile attacks against Israel since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023, saying the launches are in support of the Palestinians.

Israel has carried out several rounds of retaliatory strikes in Yemen, targeting Houthi-held ports as well as the capital.