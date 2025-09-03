At least 20 Palestinians killed by Israeli strikes since dawn, Netanyahu accuses Macron of 'undermining stability' in the Middle East | LIVE

An Israeli drone struck the center of Yater, in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon, our correspondent reports.
The target of the strike was not immediately clear.
Israeli army says it intercepted missile launched from Yemen
The Israeli army announced on Wednesday that it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, where Houthi rebels have vowed to avenge the killing of their prime minister in an Israeli strike on Sanaa last week.
“Following sirens that sounded recently in several areas of the country, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted,” the Israeli military said in a statement, according to AFP.
The incident marks a continued escalation in regional tensions linked to the ongoing war in Gaza.
Israel accuses Macron of 'undermining stability' in the Middle East
Israel has accused Emmanuel Macron of “undermining stability” in the Middle East and described his actions as “dangerous,” following the French president’s warning against any Israeli attempts to annex territories in response to Paris’s contemplated recognition of Palestine.
“Macron is trying to intervene from the outside in a conflict he is not part of, in a way completely disconnected from the reality on the ground after Oct. 7, 2023,” the date of the Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the ongoing Gaza war, wrote Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar in a message posted Tuesday evening on X.
Gaza death toll rises as Israeli attacks continue
At least 20 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip since dawn, according to the territory’s Health Ministry.
Al Jazeera reports that 15 of the fatalities occurred in Gaza City, where intense bombardment has continued through the morning.
The death toll is expected to rise as search and rescue operations remain ongoing in multiple areas
Three aid seekers killed near Rafah aid distribution site
Al Jazeera reports that three Palestinians seeking humanitarian aid were killed by Israeli forces near the GHF distribution site in Rafah. Several others were wounded in the attack.
In a separate incident, five people were injured in an Israeli strike targeting an area west of Nuseirat in central Gaza.
The ongoing violence continues to put civilians and aid operations at extreme risk.
Southern Lebanon: Israeli drones strike Houla, heavy gunfire on Kfar Shuba
Several Israeli attacks have targeted southern Lebanon since this morning:
- In Houla (Marjayoun), a man was slightly injured when an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade near him while he was carrying furniture.
- Also in Houla, the driver of a truck carrying a water tanker was targeted by an Israeli drone but was not injured.
- Machine gun fire was reported from the Roueisat al-Alam site, located in the contested heights above Kfar Shuba village in the Hasbaya district, targeting the village.
The Gaza Health Ministry reports that six more people, including a child, have died of famine and malnutrition in the past 24 hours
This grim toll raises the total number of hunger-related deaths since the start of the conflict to 367, including 131 children.
The ministry attributes these deaths to severe restrictions imposed by Israel on humanitarian aid reaching the enclave, exacerbating an already dire situation for Gaza’s civilians.
Al Jazeera’s correspondents highlight growing international concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling for urgent lifting of aid blockades to prevent further loss of life.
Macron condemns US visa ban on Palestinian officials
French President Emmanuel Macron criticized the “unacceptable” decision by the United States to deny visas to Palestinian officials traveling to the U.N. General Assembly in September.
Speaking during a call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Macron urged Washington to reverse its decision. Macron emphasized that only a two-state solution can meet the legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians.
He called for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, massive humanitarian aid to Gaza’s population, and deployment of a stabilization mission there.
Macron also stated efforts are underway to ensure that after the conflict, Hamas will be disarmed and excluded from Gaza’s governance, the Palestinian Authority will be reformed and strengthened, and Gaza will be fully rebuilt.
He condemned any offensives, annexation attempts, and forced population displacements, amid Israeli military goals to capture Gaza City and reported U.S. plans for population transfers in the enclave.
New Israeli incursions and attacks in southern Syria
The Israeli army launched renewed attacks in Syria’s Quneitra region, firing four missiles on an abandoned site east of Briqa city.
They also carried out incursions into Tell Kroum and the village of Osboh, setting up checkpoints and searching several homes, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.
The Syrian army remains on high alert. Explosions were also heard in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, reportedly linked to Israeli military maneuvers.
Israeli army and Shin Bet kill Hamas fighter holding three Israeli hostages
The Israeli army and Shin Bet security agency announced they killed Ouni Naim, a senior Hamas fighter who was holding three Israelis captive: Emily Damari, Romi Ronen, and Naama Levy.
Naim held various positions in Hamas’s Gaza division, including senior officer in military intelligence during the fighting. The location of his death was not specified amid ongoing Israeli strikes on Gaza.
They also reported killing Mosbah Salim Mosbah Dayyah, leader of the Mujahideen terrorist organization in Gaza, in an operation near Nusseirat last week. This group has been involved in multiple attacks since the war’s start, including the large-scale Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.
UNIFIL condemns 'serious' Israeli attack on peacekeepers
The U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) condemned an Israeli attack on its troops, saying Israeli drones dropped four grenades near U.N. peacekeepers clearing roadblocks near the Blue Line.
UNIFIL called it one of the most serious attacks against its personnel since the ceasefire agreement last November.
Where Israeli forces continue heavy attacks of Gaza. Southern Lebanon remains frequently targeted by Israel, and Israeli military actions persist in Syria and Iran.
