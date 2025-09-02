Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

EXPLAINER

Madrid Protocol could create hurdles for Lebanese entrepreneurs

Filing a valid application does not automatically guarantee that a trademark will be protected in every country where a business seeks recognition.

L'OLJ / By Philippe HAGE BOUTROS, 02 September 2025 14:44

Lire cet article en Français
Madrid Protocol could create hurdles for Lebanese entrepreneurs

The headquarters of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 24, 2024. (Credit: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP)

Ingrid Sader is busy in her Beirut apartment. She recently began small-scale sales of a homemade dessert based on a traditional Japanese recipe, which she hopes eventually to export. When she is not pulling trays out of the oven, the entrepreneur is immersed in the paperwork of setting up her company and registering her product’s trade name.“So far, it’s easier than I expected,” she said. “The trademark registration system in Lebanon was established in 1924, during the French mandate, and it is not very restrictive,” said Amal Abdallah, managing director of Saba for Intellectual Property in Lebanon, one of the leading firms in the country and the region specializing in the field.But things could soon change.Since the start of the summer, the firm has been preparing its clients for the possibility that the country will adopt the Madrid...
Ingrid Sader is busy in her Beirut apartment. She recently began small-scale sales of a homemade dessert based on a traditional Japanese recipe, which she hopes eventually to export. When she is not pulling trays out of the oven, the entrepreneur is immersed in the paperwork of setting up her company and registering her product’s trade name.“So far, it’s easier than I expected,” she said. “The trademark registration system in Lebanon was established in 1924, during the French mandate, and it is not very restrictive,” said Amal Abdallah, managing director of Saba for Intellectual Property in Lebanon, one of the leading firms in the country and the region specializing in the field.But things could soon change.Since the start of the summer, the firm has been preparing its clients for the possibility that the country will adopt...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top