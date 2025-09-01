Paving work on Mounsef-Nahr Ibrahim highway from Sept. 2 to 9

BEIRUT — The Internal Security Forces (ISF) notified residents on Monday that paving work will be conducted on the western lane of the highway stretching from Mounsef (Jbeil district) to Nahr Ibrahim (Kesrouan district) from Tuesday until Sept. 9, except for the weekend.

"A contractor will be carrying out preparatory and paving work on the highway from 11 a.m. on Sept. 2 until 5 p.m. until Sept. 9. Traffic will be diverted to the coastal road towards Beirut. Please note that construction will be suspended on 6 and 7 Sept. 2025", the ISF statement reads.

"Citizens are therefore requested to take note and comply with the instructions of the ISF and traffic signs in order to facilitate traffic flow and prevent congestion", the statement concludes.