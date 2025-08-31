Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

YEMEN

Houthi rebel chief vows to step up attacks on Israel after death of their prime minister


By AFP, 31 August 2025 18:30

Yemeni soldiers wear jasmine garlands during a rally in solidarity with the Palestinians and to condemn Israel and the United States, in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa, on Aug..29, 2025. 9 (Credit: Mohammed Huwais/AFP.)

The leader of Yemen's Houthi rebels threatened Sunday to ramp up offensives against Israel, following the announcement of the death, on Thursday in Sanaa, of the insurgents' prime minister, who was killed in Israeli airstrikes. The Houthi rebels are backed by Iran.

Abdelmalek al-Houthi, head of the movement, stated in an address on the pro-rebel Al-Massirah television channel that "the targeting of Israel with drones and missiles" will continue and intensify. According to him, the recent Israeli strikes will not make his movement "back down."

The leader of Yemen's Houthi rebels threatened Sunday to ramp up offensives against Israel, following the announcement of the death, on Thursday in Sanaa, of the insurgents' prime minister, who was killed in Israeli airstrikes. The Houthi rebels are backed by Iran.

Abdelmalek al-Houthi, head of the movement, stated in an address on the pro-rebel Al-Massirah television channel that "the targeting of Israel with drones and missiles" will continue and intensify. According to him, the recent Israeli strikes will not make his movement "back down."

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read