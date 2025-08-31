Houthi rebel chief vows to step up attacks on Israel after death of their prime minister

The leader of Yemen's Houthi rebels threatened Sunday to ramp up offensives against Israel, following the announcement of the death, on Thursday in Sanaa, of the insurgents' prime minister, who was killed in Israeli airstrikes. The Houthi rebels are backed by Iran.

Abdelmalek al-Houthi, head of the movement, stated in an address on the pro-rebel Al-Massirah television channel that "the targeting of Israel with drones and missiles" will continue and intensify. According to him, the recent Israeli strikes will not make his movement "back down."