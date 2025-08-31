Israeli 'belt of fire' on Nabatieh, Southern Lebanon | LIVE

Press conference underway for Gaza-bound global Sumud Flotilla
Organisers of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which is preparing to sail to Gaza, are holding a press conference in Barcelona ahead of their departure, according to Al Jazeera.
“This is a non-violent mission that is aiming to open a corridor of humanitarian aid,” said Saif Abukeshek, a Spanish-Palestinian activist and member of the flotilla’s steering committee.
“We cannot ignore the fact that Palestinians are being starved to death because there is a government that is intentionally starving those people to death,” he added.
An Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb near the cemetery of the village of Ramiyyeh, in the Bint Jbeil district, according to our correspondent.
According to Al Jazeera correspondents in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army has been carrying out numerous airstrikes across the enclave since dawn.
The bombings have targeted Khan Younis and Rafah in the south, displaced persons’ tents in the central region, the city of Deir al-Balah, as well as Gaza City, resulting in deaths and injuries.
Hamas confirms death of military chief Mohammad Sinwar in Gaza
Hamas confirmed on Saturday the death of its military chief in Gaza, Mohammad Sinwar, several months after Israel had announced that he was killed in a May airstrike.
Without providing details about the circumstances of his death, Hamas published photos of Sinwar alongside other leaders of the movement, referring to them as "martyrs."
Sinwar was the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, the head of the movement who co-organized the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel and was killed a year later in combat. After his brother’s death, Mohammad rose to the group’s highest ranks. He was targeted in May in an Israeli strike on the European Hospital in Khan Younis. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is controlled by Hamas, the attack killed at least 16 people and injured 70 others.
With his death now confirmed, his close associate Ezzeddine Haddad, the current commander of operations in northern Gaza, is expected to lead Hamas’s armed wing across the entire enclave.
Spokesman for Hamas’s armed wing reportedly killed in Israeli strike on Gaza City
While Israeli security forces and the military claimed to have targeted the spokesman of Hamas’s armed wing, "Abu Obeida," in one of the many strikes on Gaza City yesterday, a Palestinian source told Al Arabiya that the official was killed in the bombing.
The raid took place in the Rimal neighborhood.
According to a military source quoted by Haaretz, the consequences of the strike are still “under review.”
Medical sources in Gaza reported that five Palestinians were killed in the bombing, which struck the lower two floors of a residential building.
In the morning, propaganda leaflets were dropped by the Israeli army over Aita al-Shaab, according to our correspondent.
These leaflets threaten anyone "carrying out reconstruction work for Hezbollah" and include a photo of Mohammad Kassem, a Hezbollah member who was killed in the village on Aug. 22 in an Israeli drone strike.
According to residents cited by our correspondent, a missile fell without exploding on the road known as Darb al-Qamar in Mayfdoun, near Nabatieh. It remains on site, embedded in the road, and authorities are assessing the situation to take the necessary measures.
Local residents also reported hearing small explosions following the raids on the hills of Ali Taher.
These strikes were carried out by Israel as the Lebanese government is set to review a plan by the Lebanese Army on Friday aimed at restoring the state's monopoly on weapons, which would involve disarming Hezbollah.
The government has committed to implementing this plan by the end of the year.
The Israeli army claimed responsibility for the bombings, saying it targeted “underground military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah” in the Chakif area.
The army’s Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, stated on X that “military activity had been detected” in these tunnels.
Between 7:30 a.m. and nearly 9 a.m., the Israeli army carried out a series of 12 bombings on the heights of the Nabatieh region, a city located north of the Litani River, according to local sources from our correspondent.
An initial Israeli “belt of fire” at 7:30 a.m. targeted the so-called “Ali Taher” hills facing Nabatieh, with ten Israeli strikes using, according to residents, high-explosive missiles. Homes in the area shook from the blasts. Debris and stones from the bombed hills fell onto the road linking Kfartebnit to Khardali.
Shortly before 9 a.m., two additional strikes, carried out by drones, hit the same hills.
No information was immediately available regarding casualties from these bombings.
At dawn, a drone from the Israeli army carried out a strike on a house in Aita al-Shaab, in the Bint Jbeil district along the border, without causing any casualties.
The Israeli army has claimed responsibility for these bombings and stated that it targeted "underground military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah" in the Chakif area.
Good morning. Welcome to our coverage of the Middle East, focusing on Gaza, where Israel's offensive continues with the aim of occupying Gaza City.
We'll also report on ongoing Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon despite the truce, as well as developments in Syria and Iran.
