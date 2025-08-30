Houthi political officials killed in the latest Israeli raids on Sanaa

Houthi rebels in Yemen announced on Saturday the death of their ‘’Prime Minister’’ and several ministers in Israeli strikes carried out Thursday on the capital, Sanaa.

‘’We announce the martyrdom of the fighter Ahmad Ghaleb al-Rahwi, the head of government, along with several of his ministers, in Thursday’s aggression by the Israeli enemy while they were meeting in Sanaa,’’ said a Houthi statement quoted by their Al-Masirah channel. According to the statement, ‘’several of their colleagues were wounded, some seriously.’’

The Houthis reported strikes on Sanaa on Thursday without specifying the targets. The Israeli army, for its part, said it had bombed a ‘’military target’’ in the Yemeni capital.

According to the Houthi Defense Minister, quoted by the Al-Masirah news agency, the group was ‘’ready to confront Israel,’’ Reuters reported.

For its part, the Israeli media outlet Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Tel Aviv believes that, in addition to the Houthi Prime Minister, the Director of the Political Bureau, the government spokesperson, the cabinet secretary, the Justice Minister, the Economy and Trade Minister, the Foreign Minister, the Agriculture Minister, and the Information Minister were killed on Thursday. According to the outlet, the Chief of Staff and the Defense Minister were not killed in the strikes on Sanaa.

Backed by Iran, the rebels control large parts of the country, at war since 2014, including the capital Sanaa, where they have set up their political institutions.

Claiming to act in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, caught in the war between Israel and Hamas, the Houthis regularly launch missile and drone attacks toward Israeli territory, though most are intercepted. On Wednesday, the Houthis claimed a missile strike against Israel, which was intercepted according to the Israeli army. In recent months, they have also attacked ships off the coast of Yemen, which they say are linked to Israel.

Israel has carried out several retaliatory strikes in Yemen, targeting areas under Houthi control, including ports in the west of the country and Sanaa airport.







