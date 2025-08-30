Aoun affirms Lebanon's commitment to pursue Musa al-Sadr's case

BEIRUT — On the eve of the 47th anniversary of the disappearance in Libya of prominent Lebanese religious figure Musa al-Sadr, President Joseph Aoun affirmed on Saturday Lebanon’s commitment to pursuing his case and not compromising the country’s right to know the full truth, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

The popular Shiite imam and the founder of the Amal Movement went missing during an official visit to Libya in September 1978.

According to NNA, Aoun affirmed Lebanon's “unwavering commitment to pursuing the case of the disappearance of al-Sadr and his companions, sheikh Muhammad Yaaqoub and journalist Abbas Badreddine, at all levels," adding that Sadr's disappearance remains an "open wound in the hearts of all Lebanese, and a case of justice that has yet to be resolved."

'The best thing we can do to honor the missing imam is to follow in his footsteps in building a just and united Lebanon that embraces all its children and protects their dignity, a Lebanon of mission and civilization", Aoun said.

"Lebanon is going through delicate circumstances in which we need the wisdom of the missing imam and his national positions, because imam Sadr was not just a religious man, but a symbol of national unity and social justice, and a beacon of dialogue between religions and sects", Aoun added.

The president recalled Sadr's famous saying: “Lebanon is the final homeland for all its children”, which "became part of the preamble to the National Pact in its amendments approved in the Taif agreement", according to the president.

Aoun also recalled Sadr's belief that the "most sectarian people in Lebanon are the furthest from religion, for they do not enter mosques or churches."

“Let us all work for a Lebanon worthy of Sadr’s sacrifices and dreams. We will not forget his cry on the day when many Lebanese engaged in actions that served no interest for their country, as he said: ‘Do justice, before you find your homeland in the garbage dumps of history,’” Aoun added.

On the occasion of this anniversary, Amal Movement leader Nabih Berri is scheduled to deliver a speech on Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

The disappearance of Musa al-Sadr in Libya continues to strain relations between the two countries. It is also said to be linked to the arrest, ten years ago at the Lebanese-Syrian border, of Hannibal Gaddafi, son of former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, by fighters allegedly close to the Amal Movement, and his subsequent detention by Lebanese authorities, who have held him without trial ever since.

Hannibal Gaddafi is being prosecuted for allegedly concealing information about Sadr’s disappearance. He was two years old at the time of the imam’s disappearance.



