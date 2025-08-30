Israeli soldiers injured in explosion of device on military vehicle in Gaza | LIVE

For Red Cross chief, mass evacuation of Gaza City “impossible”

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross has denounced Israeli plans for a mass evacuation of Gaza City, stressing that it would be “impossible” to carry out in a “safe and dignified” way, AFP reports.

“It is impossible to carry out a mass evacuation of Gaza City in a safe and dignified manner under current conditions,” Mirjana Spoljaric said in a statement.

“Such an evacuation would trigger a massive movement of people that no area of the Gaza Strip is capable of absorbing, given the widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure and extreme shortages of food, water, shelter and medical care,” she added.