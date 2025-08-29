Israeli army cites 'technical failure' after death of 2 Lebanese soldiers in southern Lebanon | Live

Israel condemns exclusion of its representatives from defense exhibition in London

The Israeli Ministry of Defense has strongly criticized the British government's decision to restrict Israel's official participation in the DSEI 2025 defense exhibition, scheduled for September in London, according to Haaretz.

In a statement, the ministry said that these restrictions imposed on its military and government officials “constitute a deliberate and regrettable act of discrimination against Israel's representatives.”

The Israeli Defense Ministry added that this decision “plays into the hands of extremists, confers legitimacy on terrorism, and introduces political considerations that are totally inappropriate for a defense trade show.”

The statement did, however, specify that Israeli arms companies that choose to participate in the exhibition will receive all necessary assistance from the ministry.