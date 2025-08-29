Israeli army cites 'technical failure' after death of 2 Lebanese soldiers in southern Lebanon | Live

An Israeli military drone dropped two sound bombs in Kfar Kila in the Marjayoun district (southern Lebanon), one of which was aimed at the Houra area, according to our correspondent.
Israel condemns exclusion of its representatives from defense exhibition in London
The Israeli Ministry of Defense has strongly criticized the British government's decision to restrict Israel's official participation in the DSEI 2025 defense exhibition, scheduled for September in London, according to Haaretz.
In a statement, the ministry said that these restrictions imposed on its military and government officials “constitute a deliberate and regrettable act of discrimination against Israel's representatives.”
The Israeli Defense Ministry added that this decision “plays into the hands of extremists, confers legitimacy on terrorism, and introduces political considerations that are totally inappropriate for a defense trade show.”
The statement did, however, specify that Israeli arms companies that choose to participate in the exhibition will receive all necessary assistance from the ministry.
Israel has killed 21 Palestinians in Gaza Strip since dawn, including strike on displaced persons in al-Mawassi
At least 21 Palestinians have been killed since dawn in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources cited by Al Jazeera.
Among the victims are five people killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting tents sheltering displaced persons in the al-Mawassi area, south of the enclave. Several other displaced persons, including children, were also wounded. This area, located west of the city of Khan Younis and supposed to be a “safe zone,” is regularly targeted by Israeli army attacks.
After the death of two Lebanese soldiers in the explosion of Israeli ammunition, Adraee cites a “technical failure.”
The Israeli army commented this morning on the explosion of one of its munitions the previous evening in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, which killed two Lebanese military personnel, a soldier and an officer.
In a message on his X account, Israeli army Arabic-speaking spokesperson Avichay Adraee said that the initial shot was aimed at a "vehicle that was preparing to rebuild Hezbollah military infrastructure in the area.
The ammunition fell without exploding due to a “technical malfunction” before detonating during the Lebanese Army's intervention.
According to the spokesperson, the Israeli army is “examining the possibility that this incident resulted from the explosion of Israeli weapons” and “regrets” that it caused casualties.
Israeli machine gun fire near Houla, Markaba
On Thursday night, shortly after 10:30 p.m., the Israeli army opened fire with medium-caliber machine guns from a position it occupies on the road connecting Houla to Markaba (southern Lebanon), toward the eastern outskirts of the two towns located in the Marjayoun district, without causing any casualties, according to our correspondent in the region.
Israeli army drones also flew over several villages in southern Lebanon.
Media outlets claim that Houthi prime minister was killed in Israeli strikes on Sanaa
Yemeni media outlets affiliated with opponents of the Houthi rebel regime reported overnight Thursday to Friday that Houthi Prime Minister Ahmad al-Rahawi was killed in Israeli strikes on Sanaa last night.
The Yemeni news channel Al Joumhouriya TV, broadcasting from Aden, reported that Rahawi had been killed in an apartment in the Bayt Baws neighborhood of Sanaa.
The Houthis have not yet officially confirmed the prime minister's death.
Iran ready to resume 'fair' nuclear talks if the West shows 'goodwill'
Iran is ready to resume “fair” negotiations on its controversial nuclear program if the West shows goodwill, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said last night, hours after three European powers triggered the process to reimpose U.N. sanctions against Tehran, known as the “snapback.”
In a letter to European Union Foreign Policy chief Kaja Kallas, Araghchi reaffirmed “Iran's willingness to resume fair and balanced diplomatic negotiations, provided that the other parties show seriousness and goodwill and avoid any action that would compromise the chances of success.”
Lindsey Graham from Tel Aviv: Hezbollah must disappear
Speaking from Tel Aviv yesterday, Thursday, after a tour of Lebanon with a delegation that included envoy Tom Barrack, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said that, with Iran's regional influence reduced to a level dating back to “before 1979” and the Islamic revolution, it was time to “eliminate” Hezbollah in Lebanon.
He warned that he was prepared to resort to a “Plan B” involving the use of “military” force to disarm Hezbollah if a "political" solution was not achieved by the end of the year.
At his press conference, the senator expressed hope that with the planned end of the U.N. presence in southern Lebanon, approved the previous evening by the U.N. Security Council, Israel would “discuss directly” with Lebanon to ensure the deployment of the army south of the Litani River, along the border.
We are now launching our live coverage of events in the Middle East: in Gaza, where the Israeli army continues its bloody offensive and prepares to occupy the main city; in Lebanon, where Israel continues its bombing and targeted strikes and where two soldiers were killed yesterday in the explosion of a bomb dropped by an Israeli drone, as well as in Iran and Syria.
