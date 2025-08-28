Houthis say Israel launches attack on Sanaa

Yemen's Houthi rebels said Israel attacked the capital Sanaa on Thursday, four days after a round of deadly bombings against the Iran-backed group.

"Israeli aggression on the capital Sanaa", the Houthi news channel Al-Massirah posted on X, without providing details.

Israel has been targeting the rebel group in retaliation for its missile and drone attacks which the Huthis say are in support of the Palestinians.

Israeli strikes on Monday killed 10 people and wounded more than 90 in Sanaa, according the Huthi authorities in the rebel-held city.

The Israeli military said it had targeted what it said were Houthi military sites, including the presidential palace, in response to attacks against Israel.

On Wednesday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for another missile attack on Israel, which Israel said it had intercepted.

The Houthis have frequently launched attacks against Israel since the start of the Gaza war and have targeted shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden they claim is linked to Israel.

The rebel group controls large parts of Yemen, which has been gripped by war since 2014, and are part of Iran's anti-Israel alliance alongside militant groups across much of the Middle East.

The Israeli military confirmed carrying out strikes on Sanaa, according to a statement posted on X by its Arabic-speaking spokesperson Avichay Adraee: “The air force recently carried out a precise strike on a military target of the Houthi regime in the Sanaa area,” without providing further details about the targets.