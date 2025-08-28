Byblos lights up the screen: The first international film festival brings stories to Jbeil

The Garden of Artisans in Jbeil (Byblos) is preparing to host the first Byblos International Film Festival. Photo BIFF
On late summer nights, when the sea air drifts through the old stones of Jbeil, stories rise like the tide. This year, for the first time, those stories will flicker across a screen under the open sky. The Byblos International Film Festival (BIFF), launching on Aug. 29 in the Jardin des Artisans, brings cinema into the heart of one of the world’s oldest cities — a place where every wall whispers of centuries past.“We wanted to create something that reflects us and captures the spirit and atmosphere of Jbeil,” said Alexandra Karam, co-founder and president of BIFF. “Films tell a story, and if you walk in Jbeil, that’s a story by itself – from its history, to any rock, to its architecture, and to the people who live in it.” Don't miss out on... Debates, concerts, meetups: L'Orient-Le Jour launches its first festival in Beirut A...
On late summer nights, when the sea air drifts through the old stones of Jbeil, stories rise like the tide. This year, for the first time, those stories will flicker across a screen under the open sky. The Byblos International Film Festival (BIFF), launching on Aug. 29 in the Jardin des Artisans, brings cinema into the heart of one of the world’s oldest cities — a place where every wall whispers of centuries past.“We wanted to create something that reflects us and captures the spirit and atmosphere of Jbeil,” said Alexandra Karam, co-founder and president of BIFF. “Films tell a story, and if you walk in Jbeil, that’s a story by itself – from its history, to any rock, to its architecture, and to the people who live in it.” Don't miss out on... Debates, concerts, meetups: L'Orient-Le Jour launches its first festival in...
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.