Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

SCREENING EVENT

Byblos lights up the screen: The first international film festival brings stories to Jbeil

From Aug. 29 to 31, the Byblos International Film Festival makes its debut in Jbeil, weaving together heritage and modern storytelling beneath the summer sky in the ancient city.

L'Orient Today / By Rayanne TAWIL, 28 August 2025 17:52

Lire cet article en Français
Byblos lights up the screen: The first international film festival brings stories to Jbeil

The Garden of Artisans in Jbeil (Byblos) is preparing to host the first Byblos International Film Festival. Photo BIFF

On late summer nights, when the sea air drifts through the old stones of Jbeil, stories rise like the tide. This year, for the first time, those stories will flicker across a screen under the open sky. The Byblos International Film Festival (BIFF), launching on Aug. 29 in the Jardin des Artisans, brings cinema into the heart of one of the world’s oldest cities — a place where every wall whispers of centuries past.“We wanted to create something that reflects us and captures the spirit and atmosphere of Jbeil,” said Alexandra Karam, co-founder and president of BIFF. “Films tell a story, and if you walk in Jbeil, that’s a story by itself – from its history, to any rock, to its architecture, and to the people who live in it.” Don't miss out on... Debates, concerts, meetups: L'Orient-Le Jour launches its first festival in Beirut A...
On late summer nights, when the sea air drifts through the old stones of Jbeil, stories rise like the tide. This year, for the first time, those stories will flicker across a screen under the open sky. The Byblos International Film Festival (BIFF), launching on Aug. 29 in the Jardin des Artisans, brings cinema into the heart of one of the world’s oldest cities — a place where every wall whispers of centuries past.“We wanted to create something that reflects us and captures the spirit and atmosphere of Jbeil,” said Alexandra Karam, co-founder and president of BIFF. “Films tell a story, and if you walk in Jbeil, that’s a story by itself – from its history, to any rock, to its architecture, and to the people who live in it.” Don't miss out on... Debates, concerts, meetups: L'Orient-Le Jour launches its first festival in...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top